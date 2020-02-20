Cynicism 'not an issue' but black card a 'big debate' within hurling says Cork's Diarmuid O’Sullivan

Cynicism is not an issue within the game of hurling, according to Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

The three-time All-Ireland winning full-back has said he doesn’t have a definitive opinion on whether or not the proposed black card should be introduced, but did state that acts of cynical fouling are not commonplace in the game.

“I wouldn’t think so,” replied O’Sullivan when asked if cynicism is a problem within the game.

“You'll have the odd incident once every five, six, or seven games, and that becomes highlighted because of the fact that hurling is a quick game and is played at speed.

“Over the last five or six years, everything in the game of hurling has gone [up], the pace, skill, speed level, and scoring averages. If there was cynical play inside in the game of hurling, you wouldn't have had the scoring numbers that were in the championship over the last number of years.

“[The black card] is a big debate, it is the biggest discussion that has been had around the game of hurling in a long time.

Whatever decision is made, let us hope it is the right decision for the game.

O'Sullivan was speaking at the launch of a special 1920 commemorative Cork jersey, which the hurlers will wear at home to Limerick this weekend and the footballers the weekend after next when Derry visit.

The jersey features images of two men who died in 1920 while holding the title of Lord Mayor of Cork, Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney.

The Kilmichael Ambush and burning of Cork also feature. The jersey will be available for purchase on the O’Neill’s website from Monday.

“We marked the centenary of the 1916 Easter Rising with a special commemorative jersey and we felt that as part of the national decade of commemoration that is going on [at present], the time was right to do another jersey,” said Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy, who thanked all parties involved in bringing the jersey to fruition.