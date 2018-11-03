Home»Sport

Cuala's Mattie Kenny set to be named Dublin senior hurling manager

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 03:37 PM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Cuala's two-time All-Ireland winning manager Mattie Kenny is set to be announced as the new Dublin senior hurling boss, the Irish Examiner understands.

The former Galway selector, who guided Cuala to a second consecutive All-Ireland senior club title earlier this year, had put his name forward for the role last year before Pat Gilroy was appointed.

However, Kenny's superb work with the Dalkey side has now convinced the Dublin County Board that he is the man for the position.

Outgoing coach Anthony Cunningham was also said to be in the shake-up but Kenny, who was his selector when Galway reached the 2012 All-Ireland final, is the preferred option.

Tynagh-Abbey Duniry man Kenny was in major demand these past couple of months with Waterford among the counties that had approached him about his availability.


