Cruciate heartache for Mayo’s Jason Doherty

Mayo’s Jason Doherty will miss the remainder of their campaign after confirmation yesterday he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s win over Donegal.

Doherty suffered the season-ending injury early in the second-half of the game at Castlebar.

He represents a significant loss ahead of their semi-final clash with Dublin.

Matthew Ruane, who came on as a sub at MacHale Park, Tom Parsons, named in the matchday squad against Donegal, and Diarmuid O’Connor are on their way back from varying layoffs and Mayo will hope the potential availability of all three for the game with Dublin can offset Doherty’s absence.

Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final between the counties became an 82,300 sell-out yesterday afternoon.

After Tuesday’s ticket fiasco where supporters queued for hours outside SuperValu and Centra shops, as well as online on tickets.ie, a second batch of tickets was put up for general sale at 10am yesterday morning, the last of which had been snapped up just two hours later.

A statement from the GAA soon followed to inform those still wishing to purchase tickets to the eagerly anticipated clash that the remaining tickets had been allocated to the competing counties in order to cater for club orders.

“In the event that additional tickets become available, these will be released for sale later in the week,” the statement concluded.

This, however, is most unlikely given the demand in Mayo and Dublin.

Saturday will be the first time since the Dublin-Tyrone 2017 All-Ireland semi-final that a game outside of the All-Ireland final has hit the 82,300 mark.

The GAA’s head of communications Alan Milton says the GAA will speak with tickets.ie to find out why supporters, after queuing for hours on Tuesday, unexpectedly lost their place. He conceded there were “learnings” to be taken by the GAA from the ticket shambles.

“The system was dealing with 82,300 tickets for Saturday, potentially 60,000 for Sunday. Within that, you had 7,000 season ticket holders for Saturday, somewhere in the region of half that for Sunday. It was a big, big ask of the system,” Milton told RTÉ Radio yesterday.

There are definitely learnings to be taken from Tuesday. The key one for me, from the correspondence I have received personally, would be the queuing system online.

“People had issues with it and we need to speak to tickets.ie to find out whether or not there are issues, be that multiple browsers or people refreshing pages because it was very frustrating for people. And, indeed, for people in shops. What we will do is talk to tickets.ie and see if we can review any of the issues that arose.”

