Crowley among speakers at North Kerry conference

Kerry footballer Gavin Crowley will be among the high profile speakers at a GAA coaching seminar in Listowel on Saturday.

The North Kerry coaching conference will also feature talks from Kerry legend Mike Frank Russell and County Games Manager, Donal Daly.

Laois senior football coach Maurice Horan will also attend along with GDA officer, PJ Reidy.

The gathering will include talks and practical sessions on topics ranging from ‘turning defence into attack’ and ‘developing forward movements and scoring opportunities.’

The North Kerry coaching conference takes place at St Michael’s College and the adjoining Listowel GAA grounds on Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 9.15am with a fee of €10 for adults and €5 for U18s.

For more details, please contact North Kerry GDA John Dillon on johndillon.duagh@gmail.com or call 087 7819355

Meanwhile over half a million people watched David Clifford’s equaliser against Dublin on RTÉ on Saturday evening.

Head of Sport Declan McBennett tweeted the figure for the Allianz League Division 1 opener, which was also televised by Eir Sport.

He posted: “Two of the very best. 507k watched David Clifford equaliser, 392k the average audience for a brilliant start to the national Leagues.”

RTÉ and Eir will again simulcast this Saturday when Cork hurlers entertain Tipperary in their second round Allianz League Division 1 Group 1 game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The national broadcasters’ remaining matches with Eir are the Dublin-Monaghan AFL clash in Croke Park on February 8 and Mayo v Kerry in Castlebar on February 29.

Eir Sport also have live coverage of the Mayo-Dublin Division 1 game in Elverys MacHale Park this Saturday.

On Sunday, TG4 will be showing the Limerick-Galway AHL in the LIT Gaelic Grounds live and has deferred coverage of Wexford-Clare in the other Division 1 hurling group and the Division 1 football meeting of Meath and Donegal.

