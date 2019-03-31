NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Crokes’ unbeaten run ended by Rathmore

By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 08:23 PM

Rathmore have been Dr Crokes’ bogey team down the years, particularly in East Kerry finals, and that continued on Saturday, when they ended the Killarney side’s 29-match unbeaten league run at Rathbeg, a record which stretched back to July 2016 when Glenbeigh/Glencar beat them in the league.

This was a back game refixed because Crokes were on All Ireland Club duty but it was agreed that Crokes would have to play without their Kerry players as would have been the scenario back in early March.

Rathmore led 1-8 to 0-4 at half time, with Brendan O’Keeffe getting their goal but Crokes fought back in the second half with goals from Brian Looney and Chris Doncel to take the lead.

Then David Shaw saw his penalty strike the crossbar and Chrissy Spiers found the net for Rathmore.

But the game was decided late on by two John Moynihan goals, the second a superb effort when he chipped John Payne before netting.

Rathmore, who were without Aidan O’Mahony, eventually won on a 4-10 to 2-13 scoreline.

So Crokes, under Edmund O’Sullivan and new coach Luke Quinn, must get their players ready for their clash with Legion in the Club Championship next weekend.

Meanwhile in the Junior Premier Championship, Listowel Emmets caused a surprise when beating seeded Churchill in their opening group game in Ballybunion on a 4-12 to 0-11 scoreline.

Listowel were leading 2-4 to 0-8 thanks to a Jo Jo Grimes penalty and a second goal from Cormac Mulvihill when Roscommon senior Conor Cox was introduced on the stroke of half-time after David Keane received a black card.

Cox took over in the second half scoring 1-4 from play as Emmets cruised to a 13-point win with Ivan Parker missing a penalty for the losers.

Meanwhile All-Ireland Junior champions Beaufort were beaten by Glenflesk 1-14 to 1-12 in the Intermediate Championship while Milltown/Castlemaine beat Ardfert 0-9 to 1-4 and John Mitchels hammered Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 to 2-3.

