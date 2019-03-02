Crokes knew Buckley would be available for final, selector insists

The Dr Crokes management were always confident Johnny Buckley would be cleared to play in the All-Ireland club SFC final later this month, selector Vince Casey has admitted.

Dr Crokes midfielder Buckley went before the Central Hearings Committee on Thursday, where he successfully contested the red card incurred during the first-half of their semi-final victory Mullinalaghta for an alleged strike on Aidan McElligott.

Dr. Crokes' Johnny Buckley is sent off by Referee Sean Hurson

“Before his case ever went before the CHC, Johnny’s form was very good in the week and a half after the Mullinalaghta game. He put his head down training for the final. We were always confident we would get it overturned. It was a relief, obviously, on Thursday and Johnny can put the head down more now and continue his preparations for March 17,” said selector Vince Casey.

Having the midfielder available is a significant boost for the Kerry and Munster champions as they bid to prevent back-to-back All-Ireland titles for Corofin.

“It is great that Johnny is playing in the final. We are delighted,” Casey continued.

“It is heads down for the next two weeks. We hope we can push on and get the job done.”

Dr Crokes report a clean bill of health ahead of the St Patrick's Day decider.