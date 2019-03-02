NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Crokes knew Buckley would be available for final, selector insists

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 04:58 PM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

The Dr Crokes management were always confident Johnny Buckley would be cleared to play in the All-Ireland club SFC final later this month, selector Vince Casey has admitted.

Dr Crokes midfielder Buckley went before the Central Hearings Committee on Thursday, where he successfully contested the red card incurred during the first-half of their semi-final victory Mullinalaghta for an alleged strike on Aidan McElligott.

Dr. Crokes' Johnny Buckley is sent off by Referee Sean Hurson

“Before his case ever went before the CHC, Johnny’s form was very good in the week and a half after the Mullinalaghta game. He put his head down training for the final. We were always confident we would get it overturned. It was a relief, obviously, on Thursday and Johnny can put the head down more now and continue his preparations for March 17,” said selector Vince Casey.

Having the midfielder available is a significant boost for the Kerry and Munster champions as they bid to prevent back-to-back All-Ireland titles for Corofin.

“It is great that Johnny is playing in the final. We are delighted,” Casey continued.

READ MORE: How the Fitzgibbon Cup found its way to Lixnaw

“It is heads down for the next two weeks. We hope we can push on and get the job done.”

Dr Crokes report a clean bill of health ahead of the St Patrick's Day decider.

More on this topic

How the Fitzgibbon Cup found its way to Lixnaw

O’Brien as excited as anyone by Kingdom’s ‘unreal’ new wave

O’Sullivan: I genuinely thought we’d win All-Ireland

Tommy Walsh writes his third chapter in green and gold


KEYWORDS

Dr Crokes

More in this Section

Captain Valencia set for United exit after 10 years at Old Trafford

Here is the Ireland XI squad to play Liverpool Legends in Sean Cox fundraiser

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes will have their work cut out keeping Ferrari at bay

Media to blame for pressure on young stars, says Sarri


Lifestyle

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

The how-to guide to stripping wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »