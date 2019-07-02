News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Croke Park to host All-Ireland hurling quarter-final double-header this month

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 04:15 PM

There will be a double-header of All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals in Croke Park on Sunday, July 14.

Cork face Westmeath next Sunday in the preliminary quarter-finals and the winner will play Kilkenny at headquarters on July 14 at 2pm.

The other preliminary quarter-final pitches Laois against Dublin on the same day in a bid to see who faces Tipperary in the second quarter-final in Croke Park on July 14 at 4pm.

The GAA have also announced the times and venues for the first two rounds of the Super 8s with five-in-a-row chasing Dublin will face the winners of Laois v Cork at Croke Park on July 13 at 7pm. This means Rebel supporters may have a weekend in Dublin in store, should their footballers defeat John Sugrue's side.

Also that day, Roscommon face either Cavan or Tyrone in Dr Hyde Park at 5pm.

The day after sees Donegal play either Meath or Clare in MacCumhaill Park at 2pm, while Kerry will host the winners of Galway v Mayo in Killarney at 4pm.

Upcoming fixtures:

July 13: Super 8s, Group 2, Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone, Dr. Hyde Park, 5pm; Dubln v Cork/Laois, Croke Park, 7pm (Referee TBC)

All-Ireland JFC semi-final, Meath v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm

July 14: Super 8s, Group 1, Donegal v Meath/Clare, Ballybofey, 2pm; Kerry v Galway/Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals: Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath (Croke Park, 2pm); Tipperary v Dublin/Laois (Croke Park, 4pm)

July 20: Super 8s, Group 2, Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm; Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm

July 21: Group 1: Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare, Croke Park, 2pm; Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm

READ MORE

Limerick and Wexford bolster Croker coffers

More on this topic

Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick obliterate Tipp, Davy's checkmate, So unKilkenny

John O’Dwyer and Ronan Maher lucky to escape reds

Wexford overcome rivals Kilkenny to claim Leinster MHC win by four points

Aidan Walsh a doubt for Cork's All-Ireland clash

GAAhurlingfootballTOPIC: Hurling

More in this Section

Nick Kyrgios wins marathon match to set up potential clash with Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon debut ‘a proud moment’ for UK youngster

Irish Open draw puts Shane Lowry in group with Fleetwood and title holder Knox

Miedema: Holland are feeling the flow before Sweden showdown


Lifestyle

Six helpful tricks for getting kids to drink enough water in hot weather

Betty O’Donovan, occupational health nurse, AbbVie, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Live music review: Vampire Weekend - Trinity College Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »