Croke Park to host All-Ireland hurling quarter-final double-header this month

There will be a double-header of All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals in Croke Park on Sunday, July 14.

Cork face Westmeath next Sunday in the preliminary quarter-finals and the winner will play Kilkenny at headquarters on July 14 at 2pm.

The other preliminary quarter-final pitches Laois against Dublin on the same day in a bid to see who faces Tipperary in the second quarter-final in Croke Park on July 14 at 4pm.

The GAA have also announced the times and venues for the first two rounds of the Super 8s with five-in-a-row chasing Dublin will face the winners of Laois v Cork at Croke Park on July 13 at 7pm. This means Rebel supporters may have a weekend in Dublin in store, should their footballers defeat John Sugrue's side.

Also that day, Roscommon face either Cavan or Tyrone in Dr Hyde Park at 5pm.

The day after sees Donegal play either Meath or Clare in MacCumhaill Park at 2pm, while Kerry will host the winners of Galway v Mayo in Killarney at 4pm.

Upcoming fixtures:

July 13: Super 8s, Group 2, Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone, Dr. Hyde Park, 5pm; Dubln v Cork/Laois, Croke Park, 7pm (Referee TBC)

All-Ireland JFC semi-final, Meath v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm

July 14: Super 8s, Group 1, Donegal v Meath/Clare, Ballybofey, 2pm; Kerry v Galway/Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals: Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath (Croke Park, 2pm); Tipperary v Dublin/Laois (Croke Park, 4pm)

July 20: Super 8s, Group 2, Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm; Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm

July 21: Group 1: Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare, Croke Park, 2pm; Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm