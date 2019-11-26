News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Croke Park offer to mediate dispute between Mayo GAA and supporters group

Croke Park offer to mediate dispute between Mayo GAA and supporters group
A general view of MacHale Park, home of Mayo GAA
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 08:02 PM

Croke Park have officially offered to mediate between the Mayo County Board executive and the Mayo International Supporters Foundation.

Following a meeting with Mayo officials in Croke Park last Friday, the GAA leadership are now keen to speak to the foundation’s chairman Tim O’Leary about resolving the impasse.

The foundation are currently withholding €250,000 raised for Mayo GAA as they are concerned about governance in the county board, an unseemly stand-off which has been played out in public over the past few months.

In correspondence to Mayo secretary Dermot Butler dated on Monday, GAA director general Tom Ryan wrote: “Thank you for meeting with me and my colleagues on Friday last. We appreciate the difficult situation that the County Committee is currently faced with and we will offer whatever support and assistance may be required to reach a positive outcome for all concerned.

“We would be glad to meet with Mr O’Leary in this regard and I would be grateful if you could assist in making the arrangements for such a meeting.

“In the meantime, out of respect to all parties, and in order to better facilitate a resolution can I ask that you refrain from making any further public statements on the matter?”

Ryan and Connacht Council secretary John Prenty met with a Mayo delegation in Croke Park last week which comprised chairman Mike Connelly, vice-chairman Seamus Tuohy, secretary Dermot Butler, treasurer Kevin O’Toole and PRO Paul Cunnane.

Meanwhile, Michael Gallagher has expressed relief at the news he is eligible for the position of Mayo PRO. Gallagher had been informed there was an issue with his club membership but that has since been cleared up.

“On behalf of my family and I, I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to give me the opportunity to re-enter the race to be Mayo GAA PRO," he wrote on Facebook. "It hasn’t been an easy nine days, but the support of the clubs and the general public throughout Mayo and beyond has been nothing short of inspirational.” Gallagher also thanked Mayo GAA for working with his club “to bring the matter to a close”.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed the advanced mark can’t be taken from a kick-out mark as it has been defined a set play. It had not been certain if the mark taken between the two 45-metre lines from a restart constituted a set play. However, Central Council agreed that it was so and therefore it will not be possible for two such marks to be made in succession whether the second one is caught by a member of the attacking or defending team.

The small print of the sin bin, such as the protocol for when a goalkeeper is dismissed for 10 minutes, and the 20-metre kick-out is expected to be made public in the coming days.

READ MORE

Revealed: Your county's GAA fixture list for the 2020 season

More on this topic

Connacht Club SFC: Plunkett strike edges Ballintubber homeConnacht Club SFC: Plunkett strike edges Ballintubber home

They’re a different breed up in MayoThey’re a different breed up in Mayo

Mayo backer O’Leary described as ‘donkey’ in email from GAA officialMayo backer O’Leary described as ‘donkey’ in email from GAA official

Defining characteristic of Moran’s stellar career was reinventionDefining characteristic of Moran’s stellar career was reinvention

TOPIC: Mayo GAA

More in this Section

Roux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest levelRoux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest level

Ross takes a stand against cruelty of online criticismRoss takes a stand against cruelty of online criticism

Corofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says SilkeCorofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says Silke

Feely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issueFeely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issue


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Playing Santa carries with it a responsibility like no other. Get it right, and you become an icon. Get it wrong, and you run the risk of ruining Christmas says Chris Wasser.Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »