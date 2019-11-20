News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

CPA couldn’t accept status quo model

CPA couldn’t accept status quo model
GAA director of games administration and player welfare head Feargal McGill.
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 06:10 AM

The Club Players Association (CPA) claim they were the only member of the fixtures taskforce to “develop further plans during the process”.

Their statement read yesterday: “This is not a matter of sour grapes but illustrates in our view a reluctance to take on board differing views. Our mantra has been it is not who is right but what is right for the Association.”

In total, the CPA put forward five plans at the outset which “were not entertained”.

In good faith, they worked on what they believed were improvements to two blueprints, which had been listed among five by GAA director of games administration and player welfare head Feargal McGill last month.

With conditions, the CPA supported the idea of four senior football provincial conferences each comprising eight teams, excluding New York who would face the tier two winners in a newly created President’s Cup game. They also backed the suggestion to reverse the League and Championship.

Their versions of each, they highlighted, would provide the space for at least 16 weeks of local (county) club championship and league activity and 22 for inter-county championship and league games to be played. Both plans would have seen the club and county seasons run concurrently.

In a letter dated October 25, the CPA said they could not support the “improved status quo” model because “the status quo is the very reason the taskforce was needed.”

In their correspondence on Monday to taskforce chairman Eddie O’Sullivan, the CPA’s national secretary, Michael Higgins, wrote: “In our opinion, the process has been designed to ensure that the ‘Improved Status Quo’ option is successful, squandering a unique opportunity for real and effective change.

“Club players across the country will continue to be disrespected and disenfranchised and inter-county players will continue to have too much demanded of them.”

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel

READ MORE

Gregan's painful journey from darkness back to the light

More on this topic

CPA slams fixtures approach as ‘disingenuous’CPA slams fixtures approach as ‘disingenuous’

CPA was never welcomed by the GAA, says GriffinCPA was never welcomed by the GAA, says Griffin

Daly and Pearses savour maiden Connacht journeyDaly and Pearses savour maiden Connacht journey

Meaney: New venue won’t shift our focusMeaney: New venue won’t shift our focus

GAAFeargal McGillCPATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Boys in Green face March mission against SlovakiaBoys in Green face March mission against Slovakia

McCarthy ready to start afresh in MarchMcCarthy ready to start afresh in March

Ireland’s stunning fightback stuns SwedesIreland’s stunning fightback stuns Swedes

Championship 2020 set for West Cork ‘group of death’Championship 2020 set for West Cork ‘group of death’


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »