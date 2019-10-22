CPA chief hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Tier 2 call

Club Players Association (CPA) chairman Micheál Briody fears Saturday’s decision to back a Tier 2 inter-county football competition will scupper the chances of the GAA’s fixtures review committee’s own T2 proposal being back in February.

At Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, delegates endorsed the championship being split after the provincial competitions despite calls from the likes of the CPA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to hold off until the fixtures review body’s recommendations were issued.

Those recommendations are expected next month but if supported by Central Council they must pass at February’s Annual Congress, which is trickier than Special Congress due to larger numbers of delegates being present.

The CPA have representation on the fixtures committee and Briody believes their proposals for a secondary competition are better than the one that will soon come into rule.

They also include splitting the season between club and county into blocks and dividing the number of counties evenly between the provinces whereby the likes of Wexford could possibly join their neighbours Waterford in Munster having last faced off in the qualifiers last year.

The Meath man said: “From the outset, we couldn’t see the logic of pushing ahead with a part change regarding Tier 2 when the task force were coming behind it. We asked John Horan not to push ahead with it. We do think a second tier is a good idea but not this version of it.

“It just seems a ridiculous rush to push through something when you have something else strategic in place. The task force’s options I’ve been privy to are very good and I think if they were put in front of the general members of the GAA they would be very excited. It’s real change.

“We expect that to happen, we have promised that will happen but it remains to be seen if the GAA president, the director-general, Croke Park, and Central Council get behind these forthcoming recommendations or just pay them lip service.

“It’s not what the CPA think or the GPA think but what the members think. I’ve never seen such a (negative) reaction to the Tier 2. I still have to find somebody who finds this option put forward a good idea.

“I know each of the versions being considered by the task force are significantly better.

“I think putting through Saturday’s one confuses the matter and you’re really asking members of Congress in February to vote against something they have voted in without ever seeing if it is a success.

“What I would fear is these changes are been railroaded through Special Congress. The reduction in the number of votes a county has is one thing but Central Council’s voting number don’t change from Annual Congress nor do overseas votes or past presidents.

“It’s a way of getting through a decision I feel wouldn’t get through the normal democratic force. Yet whatever comes from the task force will have to be backed by a wider democracy at Annual Congress and that’s okay but it’s harder to get the required 60% support.”

Briody also warns the GAA that they have to think long and hard if they intend naming the new competition after a deceased footballer.

They need to be careful with who they call the cup after. I, for one, wouldn’t like my name to be put on it. I wouldn’t like that to be my memory. I don’t know what Tommy Murphy did but his name has obviously been muddied.

Briody is also at a loss to explain why Central Council decided on Saturday to return the U20 All-Ireland football championship to spring from summer.

“Why are they pushing it in where the task force is looking at it? That cannot be decided properly without looking at a full plan. All of that is being looked at whether it’s U20 or U19, spring or summer, by the task force. This is incremental change.”

He has been heartened by what he has seen and heard of the fixtures committee’s work. “We’re one of 14 on it. Not all we are asking to change or tweak is being supported but neither is anyone’s proposals. We’ve always been mindful that we don’t have all the answers and it can’t just be our way.

“In fairness, everyone around the table is trying to get a better deal for club players and for balance. We find if we stay quiet at meetings what they’re saying is common sense. It remains to be seen whether that can be basically proven by management and Central Council.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ are believed to be considering the live televising of the new second tier competition’s semi-finals and final next year. No deal has yet been agreed but it’s possible a semi-final double-bill at the same venue as well as the final in Croke Park can be broadcasted live.