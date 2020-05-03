Cox has not regret about missing Kerry's 2014 All-Ireland triumph

Roscommon star Conor Cox has insisted he has no regrets about turning his back on an All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 2014 by spending the summer in America.

Cox was on the Kingdom panel for the 2014 Allianz League and featured in their first three games, starting against both Mayo and Derry and registering 0-11.

But he was unused for their remaining four games, including a final round hammering from Cork, and said that while he thought he was going 'relatively well' he 'didn't get any more game time'.

Listowel man Cox spent that summer in the US and only made two more League appearances under then boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice, in 2016.

Cox switched to Roscommon for 2019 and posted 1-25 in his maiden League campaign before adding 0-29 in the Championship, winning a Connacht medal and an All-Star nomination.

Speaking to former Kerry colleague Tomás Ó Sé in an interview for Benetti Menswear, Cox said he doesn't regret that decision to go to America which potentially cost him Munster and All-Ireland medals.

"I was with the panel, I had played a few League games," said Cox. "I thought I did relatively well in the League games but I didn't get any more game time. Being that age, I always loved America. I was lucky enough to go over there quite a lot when I was younger. I always had it in my mind that I'd like to go again and put down a summer over there.

"I made the decision to go to America and I have absolutely no regrets about it. Kerry won the All-Ireland that year, I was supporting them. All my friends were playing in that and all that. I don't look back on it and say, 'Oh look, I missed out on an All-Ireland medal or that'. I don't have any regrets about it."

Speaking in a separate interview about Cox in 2019, Kingdom great Ó Sé commented that the powerful forward "went travelling as a young fella and in Kerry sometimes they might be, 'Look, if you are not fully committed 100 per cent, you're grand, we have fellas that are', that kind of thing."

Asked directly by Ó Sé if he felt that decision in 2014 to head to the States cost him with Fitzmaurice in future years, Cox shrugged.

"I don't really know to be honest," said Cox. "I suppose you can only really ask the management. It's fine if that did come against me. You know yourself the standard of footballers in Kerry and the top class players that are there.

"Look, if one fella decides to go travelling or commit to something else, there's always 10 other fellas to come in and take his place. I don't personally know the answer to that question.

"You'd probably have to ask the management that. I certainly have no regrets about it. I'm delighted to be up in Roscommon playing there. I've made some great memories and some great friends and I'm looking forward to the next few years too."

Cox works for a software company in Carrick-on-Shannon and said he doesn't envisage ever playing for Kerry again, the county he won three All-Ireland junior titles with.

"Everybody in Kerry is a (high) calibre of player now so I don't think that phone call will ever come for me," said Cox, who also played minor and U-21 football for Kerry. "There's plenty of other fellas to step up to the plate for Kerry. I'm really enjoying it up here in Roscommon, I'm just eager to improve."