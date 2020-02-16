Courcey Rovers setting the pace

Once again, the severe weather claimed a number of Cork County League games as victims, with just two matches played today.

Courcey Rovers are the early leaders in Division 2 of the RedFM Hurling League by virtue of their clash with Ballinhassig being the only fixture to go ahead in the second tier. The home side came out on the right side of a 1-13 to 0-12 scoreline against their divisional rivals in Ballinspittle.

Trailing by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time after playing against the wind, Courceys made the most of the elements in the second half and their goal came from goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan with a free. Richard Sweetnam contributed six points for the victors withJerry O’Neill and John McCarthy on target too. Ballinhassig’s scores came from Cillian Tyers, Seán Coleman, Simon O’Neill, Conor Desmond and Richard Lombard.

In Division 3, Ballincollig had a 1-11 to 1-9 triumph away to Tracton. John Paul Murphy scored 1-1 for the victors, with Gearóid O’Donoghue, Dave Bowen and Seán Walsh also making their presence felt.

Conor McGuinness got the goal for the home side, who also had scores from Seán Kiely, Gearóid Kingston and Ronan Walsh.

On Thursday night, holders Blackrock were beaten 0-17 to 1-10 by Sarsfields in their opener in Riverstown. Eoin O’Sullivan’s frees were an important asset for Sars, with Daniel Kearney also contributing while newcomer Ben Graham, Luke Hackett and Aaron Myers scored too. The sides were level at 0-5 at half-time and while Sars pushed ahead after the restart, Liam O’Sullivan’s goal brought Blackrock back into it. Alan Connolly had four points for the city side while John O’Sullivan registered two white flags.

Ballymartle’s second team benefited from the return of former Cork player Darren McCarthy as they beat St Finbarr’s by 1-10 to 1-8 on Wednesday night. McCarthy’s goal from a 20m free midway through the second half was a crucial score for the winners as it put them two points ahead. He scored three points as well, with Dan O’Leary getting two. Ian Lordan was the Barr’s goalscorer.

