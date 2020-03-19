County chairs to discuss coronavirus impact on GAA fixtures

County chairs will take part in a teleconference with Croke Park officials tomorrow to discuss the coronavirus crisis’ impact on GAA fixtures.

With several counties having already decided to jettison club championship games next month and the Galway-New York Connacht having been called off, the Irish Examiner understands the head of each county has been asked to log in for the convening at noon.

Chairs usually meet three or four times a year with a gathering usually taking place at this time of the year.

They also previously used technology to be briefed on the motions prior to Annual Congress last month.

However, the coronavirus’ impact on the calendar is expected to dominate proceedings with the idea of knock-out formats for both the football and hurling Championships or abbreviated versions of those formats that currently exist becoming of a possibility with each passing day.

The 2020 Allianz Leagues might yet be deemed null and void although there is some hope that they could be concluded for the sake of the newly-established Tailteann Cup year.

However, both the club and county championships will require a lead-in time to prepare.

The Kerry County Board yesterday informed clubs they will provide a preparation period of two to three weeks.

Allianz, who recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the GAA for the leagues, last week backed the GAA’s decision to suspend all Gaelic games activity under Sunday week.

“As sponsors to the Allianz Leagues and partner of the GAA for over 28 years we support their decision to suspend all matches until March 29. We will continue to liaise closely with the GAA over the coming weeks prioritising the safety of players, fans, and all those involved.”

However, that cessation period is now expected to extend beyond March 29 and likely after Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.

