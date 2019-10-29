News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Cork football masterminds Conor Counihan, Keith Ricken, and Maurice Moore will oversee a GAA coaching workshop in Mallow next month.

The event, hosted by Davis College, is aimed at everyone interested in GAA coaching, across football, hurling, and camogie.

Counihan, who led Cork to the All-Ireland in 2010 and is now Project Co-ordinator of the 2024 Five-Year Plan for Cork Football, will make a presentation on implementing the plan at grassroots level.

Ricken and Moore, the manager and coach pairing who led Cork’s U20s to a sensational All-Ireland victory over Dublin in August, will give a practical football coaching workshop, focusing on key aspects of the game.

Martin Fogarty, the GAA’s National Hurling Development Manager and former All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny coach under Brian Cody, will deliver a hurling coaching workshop.

The event, which will take place on Monday, November 11, at 7pm, is being held in conjunction with Pat Spratt, the GAA games development administrator for North Cork.

Youth and adult coaches from the region and beyond are more than welcome.

“Sport forms a very important part of school life in Davis College. It is hoped that this event will will make a contribution to coaching and player development,” said Pat Bradley.

“The benefits of being involved in sport are enormous, especially during the secondary school years.

“The benefits come through at all levels, including physical, mental, and also at a social and personal level. It also provides a very good balance with study and learning.

“The school enters teams at U14, U16, and U18 levels at both county and Munster level in both hurling and football. It also has a very active ladies football section.”

A €5 cover charge will be collected on the night. To register email your name and club to pbradley@daviscollege.ie.

