Council approves plan to develop new training grounds for Monaghan GAA club hit by sinkhole

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 01:57 PM

Planning permission has been approved for the development of new training grounds in Co. Monaghan after a sinkhole appeared there last year.

The clubhouse and pitches of Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club were closed following subsidence caused by a flooded mine.

Neighbouring houses were also affected, roads were closed and a school was evacuated.

In a statement issued after the sinkholes emerged last September, Gyproc said pillars in the mine had collapsed after water had been transported and stored in a section that had not previously been used for water storage.

The club used neighbouring club grounds for training, and a GoFundMe campaign raised more than €10,000 to replace training equipment.

Monaghan County Council has approved the development of two training pitches with flood-lighting and ball stops, a prefabricated dressing room and car parking.


