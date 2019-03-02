Cotter goal key as Christian Brothers Cork march onto Croke Cup semi-final

Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-13 - 1-7 Gort Community School

Christian Brothers College booked An All Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling semi-final date with St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny after they overcame Gort Community School at Kilmallock today. A goal from Robbie Cotter five minutes after the resumption, plus a strong second-half display saw them run out comfortable six-point winners.

Following the disappointment of losing the Dr Harty Cup final to Midleton CBS, the Cork school are back on track, and after this battling display can look forward to a last four Dr Croke Cup tie in a couple of weeks. Conditions were difficult, and after a low-scoring opening 30 minutes, they trailed the westerners 0-4 to 0-7.

Gort getting the better start with points from Paddy Cummins (2) and Oisin Flannery. CBC hit back to take the lead, mainly due to the accuracy of free-taker Shane Barrett and Iarlaith Daly. Barrett, who was deputising for regular dead ball specialists Padraig Power (sick) gave an eye-catching display.

However, the Connacht runners-up finished the half strong, Cummins (2) and Jack Linnane on target to yield a three-point interval advantage.

It was all-CBC after the break. With the cross wind in their favour, two Barrett points reduced the deficit – one of these scores a superb lineball. He was also the provider for Cotter who found the net in the 35th minute. As well, the switch of Daly to full-forward and the work-rate of Niall Hartnett was paying dividends.

CBC hit the next five points (1-11 to 0-7) before Gort CS recorded their first score of the second-half – a brilliant goal from Enda Egan three minutes from time. Christians closed out with another brace of excellent scores – both from frees courtesy of Barrett and goalkeeper Cian Long.

Scorers for CBC: S Barrett (0-7 0-6 frees, 0-1 sl), R Cotter (1-2), I Daly (0-2), C Long (free) and O McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gort CS: P Cummins (0-4 frees), E Egan (1-0), J Linnane (0-2), O Flannery (0-1).

CBC: C Long (Glen Rovers); D Barry (Sarsfields), P Hennessy (Mallow), R Sinclair (Tracton); C Daly (Lismore), C O’Donovan (Douglas), N Hartnett (Douglas); K Finn (Midleton), S Barrett (Blarney); D Hanlon (Blarney), I Daly (Lismore); O McCarthy (Inniscarra); R Cotter (Blackrock), J O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s), J Scally (Bishopstown).

Subs: J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for J Scally (48), P McBarron (Carrigaline) for McCarthy (55), D Quill (Blarney) for D Hanlon (62).

Gort: E Killeen (Gort); J Droney (Tubber/Crusheen), M Rosengrave (Michael Cusack’s), L Prendergast (Ballindereen); T Deane (Tubber/Crusheen), J Donoghue (Gort), E Duggan (St Thomas’s); P Murphy (Ardrahan), D Fahy (Ardrahan); O Slevin (Ardrahan), O Flannery (St Thomas’s), J Linnane (Gort); P Cummins (Gort), E Egan (Kilbeancanty), J Nolan (Gort).

Subs: C Marren (Kinvara) for E Egan (44), E Egan for J Nolan (49).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).