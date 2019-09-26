Cotter goal helps Douglas seize control over rivals Nemo

Douglas 1-17 Nemo Rangers 0-9

Douglas got on top in the second half of the Carrigaline Hotel Rebel Óg Central Premier 1 U18 football semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn last night with a 35th-minute goal from Andrew Cotter helping them on their way.

They await the winners of Carbery Rangers and Ballincollig who will meet next week.

Douglas held a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage at the interval with all 16 scores coming from open play. The sides were level two points apiece after 10 minutes but Douglas then dominated, out-kicking wasteful Nemo 0-7 to 0-1 in a productive spell.

A terrific point from Aaron Sheehy started the run, while Fionn Sheehan, Cotter, Diarmuid McCarthy, Shane Aherne and Niall Hartnett were also on-target.

Nemo put themselves in contention, finishing the half with scores from Rodger Timmon, Robert Dillon and Ross Corkery.

But Douglas upped the ante after the break. As well as Cotter’s goal, they added points to move 1-13 to 0-8 in front at the three-quarter mark.

Substitute Cian Ó Dubhghaill landed three points upon his introduction, for Douglas to ran out 11-point winners.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cotter (1-3, 0-1 free), A Sheehy (0-5, 0-2 frees), C Ó Dubhgaill (0-3), N Hartnett and D McCarthy (0-2 each), F Sheehan and S Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Dillon (0-3), R Timmon (0-2), K McGowan, R Shalloe, R Corkery and P Campbell (free) (0-1 each).

Douglas: C O’Leary; S Geaney, C Buckley, C Donlon; D Harte, A Dunphy, J Harte; E Nash, N Hartnett (Capt); L O’Keeffe, F Sheehan, S Aherne; D McCarthy, A Cotter, A Sheehy.

Subs: C Ó Dubhghaill for F Sheehan (39), C McGrath for L O’Keeffe (42), B Lucey for D McCarthy (46), M Nason for S Aherne (50), S Nyhan for S Geaney (54), C Deasy for A Sheehy (55).

Nemo Rangers: L Towler; D Egan, M Hill, J Holland; S Burke, M Harrington, C Coughlan; R Shalloe (Capt), R Dillon; R Corkery, D Kelly, D Cotter; R Timmon, P Campbell, S Philpott.

Subs: J Scally for S Philpott (46), C Cusack for D Cotter (52), K McGowan for R Corkery (58), O McDaid for L Towler (64 BC).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).