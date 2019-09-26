News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cotter goal helps Douglas seize control over rivals Nemo

Cotter goal helps Douglas seize control over rivals Nemo
By Therese O’Callaghan
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Douglas 1-17 Nemo Rangers 0-9

Douglas got on top in the second half of the Carrigaline Hotel Rebel Óg Central Premier 1 U18 football semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn last night with a 35th-minute goal from Andrew Cotter helping them on their way.

They await the winners of Carbery Rangers and Ballincollig who will meet next week.

Douglas held a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage at the interval with all 16 scores coming from open play. The sides were level two points apiece after 10 minutes but Douglas then dominated, out-kicking wasteful Nemo 0-7 to 0-1 in a productive spell.

A terrific point from Aaron Sheehy started the run, while Fionn Sheehan, Cotter, Diarmuid McCarthy, Shane Aherne and Niall Hartnett were also on-target.

Nemo put themselves in contention, finishing the half with scores from Rodger Timmon, Robert Dillon and Ross Corkery.

But Douglas upped the ante after the break. As well as Cotter’s goal, they added points to move 1-13 to 0-8 in front at the three-quarter mark.

Substitute Cian Ó Dubhghaill landed three points upon his introduction, for Douglas to ran out 11-point winners.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cotter (1-3, 0-1 free), A Sheehy (0-5, 0-2 frees), C Ó Dubhgaill (0-3), N Hartnett and D McCarthy (0-2 each), F Sheehan and S Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Dillon (0-3), R Timmon (0-2), K McGowan, R Shalloe, R Corkery and P Campbell (free) (0-1 each).

Douglas: C O’Leary; S Geaney, C Buckley, C Donlon; D Harte, A Dunphy, J Harte; E Nash, N Hartnett (Capt); L O’Keeffe, F Sheehan, S Aherne; D McCarthy, A Cotter, A Sheehy.

Subs: C Ó Dubhghaill for F Sheehan (39), C McGrath for L O’Keeffe (42), B Lucey for D McCarthy (46), M Nason for S Aherne (50), S Nyhan for S Geaney (54), C Deasy for A Sheehy (55).

Nemo Rangers: L Towler; D Egan, M Hill, J Holland; S Burke, M Harrington, C Coughlan; R Shalloe (Capt), R Dillon; R Corkery, D Kelly, D Cotter; R Timmon, P Campbell, S Philpott.

Subs: J Scally for S Philpott (46), C Cusack for D Cotter (52), K McGowan for R Corkery (58), O McDaid for L Towler (64 BC).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

More on this topic

West Cork make full use of blistering startWest Cork make full use of blistering start

Mayo supporter group issue email over board spatMayo supporter group issue email over board spat

Mindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replayMindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replay

Opinion: Tiered structure not the answerOpinion: Tiered structure not the answer


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Why Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-upWhy Rassie Erasmus parachuted Felix Jones into Springboks coaching set-up

‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF‘Tennis is lost’: Why Irishman Dave Miley wants to run the ITF

Mindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replayMindset shift set Ciarán Kilkenny free for final replay

Mayo supporter group issue email over board spatMayo supporter group issue email over board spat


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »