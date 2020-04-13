Coronavirus: Top HSE doc puts GAA Championship in doubt

By Joel Slattery and Paul Hosford

The 2020 GAA Championships are in huge doubt after comments this afternoon from a top public health official.

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE and a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team said today that there is "uncertainty" over how Covid-19 will spread after the peak and past the lifting of social distancing guidelines.

"Why would we beat that curve down, hopefully crushing it in the coming weeks if we all buckle down, if suddenly we all decided to congregate on beaches and football stadiums or matches?"

Dr Henry also said there is a possibility of a second wave of the virus coming.

Before today's comments, the GAA had been planning on holding a remote Special Congress to discuss a potential championship restructure.

Earlier this month, Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony told the Irish Examiner that reckons the 2020 All-Ireland senior championships will be played behind closed doors.

Citing social distancing and cocooning measures, he Tralee-based garda said he could not see a situation where 82,000 people would be allowed into Croke Park to watch an All-Ireland final in August or September of this year.

“Once we get back to normality, that is the most important thing. Once we can keep everyone safe and healthy, that is the priority at the moment,” he said.

The shutdown resulting in there no matches being played in the traditionally busy months is expected to cost the GAA at least 60m.