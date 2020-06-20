Coronavirus: GAA fast forward roadmap to return for clubs

GAA clubs nationwide will be able to return to full contact training on June 29th

GAA chiefs have announced sweeping changes to their pathway to a return to play.

Following a meeting of their Covid-19 Advisory Committee this morning, Croke Park bosses have greenlighted the opening of pitches for non contact adult training on Wednesday, June 24.

Players involved in minor and below can start back on Saturday, June 27.

Crucially all teams will be allowed to commence contact training from Monday, June 29 with club fixtures to start on Friday, July 17.

Caps will remain in place in terms of attendance at games with 200 people allowed to attend matches rising to 500 in Phase 4.

All of the recommendations of the Advisory group endorsed by the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA.

The development will be warmly welcomed by county boards as it gives them additional scope to complete club championship competitions ahead of the planned restart of the intercounty season on October 17.

GAA fixtures planners are due to release the details of the new look 2020 provincial and All-Ireland senior championships next week.

Here are the details announced today by Croke Park bosses.

Next week:

Open pitches for Adult training next Wednesday, June 24.

Open for Minor and below from Saturday, June 27.

Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties).

Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour.

From June 29:

Allow contact training and challenge games for all from Monday, June 29 (26 Counties).

GAA awaiting guidance from the NI Executive in relation to 6 Counties – non-contact training in the numbers outlined above in the interim. GAA also awaiting clarification on what will constitute a close contact versus a casual contact.

Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29 – subject to government-specified maximum of 200 people in the ground.

Allow Club Fixtures from Friday July 17.

No change to inter-county dates (September 14 for training; competitions to start on October 17 as planned).

All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of a health questionnaire, eLearning education, etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until July 20.

The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as Club bars that are serving food, Gyms, Handball alleys, etc).

Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29.