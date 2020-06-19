Coronavirus, clubs, and you: How everyone can play their part in a safe return to GAA

GAA clubs are preparing for a June 29 return to training

The success of the GAA’s return to play protocols is dependent on clubs following the Association’s guidelines, says senior GAA official Feargal McGill.

Director of Player, Club and Games for the GAA, McGill said on Friday: “The commitment that society has shown in general, and GAA clubs, that’s what we’re looking for with these guidelines.

“We want members to follow guidelines in their clubs and fields in the same way they do when they go to shops, when they do anything in public.

“We accept there are challenges involved in this for clubs, but the feedback we’ve gotten so far from those clubs suggests they’re willing to take those challenges on.”

McGill also pointed out that the phased return to normality is ultimately the government’s call.

“We’re all aware that circumstances can change, It’s all dependent on what the government says - we won’t be able to move on to phase 3 unless the government says it’s feasible.

“Obviously the situation looks a lot more positive now than it did just a few weeks ago, and we’re like everyone else hoping it continues that way.

“We’re also aware that things can go backwards as well as forwards, but we’re hoping everyone can pull together now to make sure things get better.”

The GAA’s post-covid return to play protocol was detailed during the week in an online webinar run by the Association, which detailed the challenges facing clubs. (see learning.gaa.ie/covid19resources).

Among the guidelines outlined in the webinar were:

The detail of phase 3 (which officially ends on June 29th).

Pitches to open for small group training (adult and juvenile); all buildings remain closed with the exception of toilets.

All training is non-contact in this phase; small groups are involved, meaning ten players/two coaches in a dedicated area of the field; players arrive and depart togged out on the principle of “get in, train and get out”.

The health questionnaire must be completed.

A covid supervisor is designated for each team.

Underage players must be dropped off/collected.

Only players/management are permitted entry to the grounds.

Running, aerobic, agility and ball work are allowed with social distancing.

There is no sharing of equipment such as water bottles: players must bring their own.

FOR EVERYONE.

Everyone has a role to play.

Ultimately, safe return to contact sports is the PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY of each participant.

of each participant. Members who have a concern regarding personal higher risk should discuss the situation with their GP before deciding on whether to return to activity.

It’s important to maintain social distancing off-field.

The health questionnaire must be completed by: cover supervisors and club officers players, parents/guardians of underage players, team personnel (coaches, managers, medical personnel), referees, anyone else present to run a session/game.

The questionnaire will need to be completed once before the initial return to training, and each individual will be required to sign a declaration at each subsequent session to confirm their health status has not changed.

An online system will be provided to allow Clubs to process personal data in compliance with data protection legislation.

It is essential to follow the process to ensure the security of data, especially where health data is concerned.

The e-learning module, which will be open to all club members, is expected to be online by this weekend. It will take an estimated 30 minutes to complete and proof of completion must be provided.

The health questionnaire must be completed and presented to the designated covid supervisor - each team in a club is expected to have a covid supervisor.

FOR CLUB OFFICERS.

The onus is on clubs to ensure that anyone entering their facilities for training/playing purposes has completed the eLearning module.

Those who complete the module will be able to take print, download or take a screenshot of their Certificate of completion at the end of the module.

There is no covid “officer” as such.

The number of covid supervisors needed by each club will be proportional to the size of the club, i.e. the number of active teams and players within the Club.

The club executive will communicate the details of the appointed covid supervisor(s) for each team to all players, parents/guardians, etc. and ensure that appointed person(s) receive all necessary support to undertake the role.

Training will be provided to Covid Supervisors in due course.

Clubs should not invest in thermometers: the revised Guidelines on 12 June removed any requirement for clubs to check temperatures on-site.

It is strongly recommended that hand dispensers be provided in the car park, toilets, entrance to pitch and pitch side, but hand washing facilities and anti-bacterial soap will suffice.

If members do not comply with the guidelines, then any issues of non-compliance should be reported to the club executive via the club secretary, preferably by the covid supervisor for the relevant team.

Each full member shall have the right to be heard by the executive committee upon complaint or representation sent by him/her, in writing, to the secretary.

FOR PARENTS OF YOUNGER PLAYERS.

Younger players to be dropped off/collected.

The code of behaviour (underage) contains strict child safeguarding adult to child ratios which have been agreed by the Gaelic Games Associations, and are enshrined in our rules. They are in place to ensure the safety of children coupled with realistic coaching numbers.

They are as follows: 1:8 for children under 12 yr. olds plus one other adult; 1:10 for children over 12 yrs. of age plus one other adult; the one other adult may be a coach or a supervisor (non-coaching) and may for convenience purposes act in that capacity for more than one team at a time.

Prior to 10 August, children’s backpacks must be left in stands or dugouts which are supervised.

FOR COACHES.

Players can train with multiple teams within the club if they wish. There is no restriction on the amount of teams one can coach.

Can multiple groups train on the same pitch at the same time? Yes - this is only relevant to Phase 3 and coaches must ensure they are satisfied there’s sufficient space to accommodate social distancing.

The advisory group is satisfied that the risk of transmission via equipment is low.

Specific equipment such as footballs, sliotars and cones will be provided and will be sanitised.

Coaches should ensure the minimum amount of equipment is used in sessions, e.g. cones, bibs, etc, but all equipment used in sessions should be sanitised after each session and stored for use.

Phase 4.

Return to contact training.

Club Games from 31 July.

Buildings remain closed.

Health Questionnaire, Covid Supervisor, collation of data still in place.

Further information on spectators, spectator safety will be provided.

Phase 5 – 10 August