Corofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says Silke

Corofin are just 120 minutes away from becoming the first football or hurling club to win three All-Ireland senior titles in a row, but they still know how to celebrate their successes after Sunday’s Connacht final victory over Pádraig Pearse’s.

Liam Silke’s goal midway through the second half proved to be the decisive score, and despite having less than six weeks to go until they face the Munster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final, the Galway man insists they had time to savour a fourth straight provincial title.

Either Cork’s Nemo Rangers or Clonmel Commercials from Tipperary will be the opposition in the first weekend of January — those two clubs face off in Dungarvan next Sunday in the Munster final — but the compressing of the GAA club calendar means Corofin cannot simply copy their successful blueprint of the last two years and take an extended break over the Christmas period.

“We are playing the winners of the Munster final but it is coming round a little quicker that we are used to this year,” said goal hero Silke.

“It’s on the fifth of January. We will celebrate for a few days now, but we’ll get the heads down quickly to prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final.

“It was a very physical game to play. You saw the hits that were going in and all the cards being given out emphasise how tough it was. We are just lucky that we were up for it and we gave as good as we got and that helped us get over the line in the end.”

Silke’s goal at the weekend was a key moment.

“We turned the ball over high enough up the pitch and I was just there in the middle and that helped us get an overlap. I am just lucky to get into these positions and to keep looking for it, and I’m happy to be able to help the team,” Silke told Galway Bay FM.

“Pearse’s scored a lot of goals in their games in the Connacht championship and in the Roscommon championship. I think it is a credit to our defence that we kept them scoreless and they didn’t score any goals. It’s not all about the attack and we have to have a solid foundation to build on.”