Corofin hope to re-arrange medal presentation for charity

All-Ireland club football champions Corofin will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on their 2020 medals after they were forced to cancel tonight’s awards banquet.

But they are not the only disappointed party with Tuam Cancer Care losing out on the proceeds of a fundraiser that was due to be held around the Corofin celebration.

Over 300 people were expected at the gala function in the Claregalway Hotel to honour the first-ever side to win three All-Ireland club titles in a row but club chairman Michael Ryder said they would re-arrange for another date.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel, we have no choice. It’s very unfortunate but at the end of the day, the health of people comes first. We can hold off presenting our medals.

“The Claregalway Hotel were due to be hosting us. We were due to bring 300 people, all booked in to attend. That’s tough on them. The band is cancelled; everything is cancelled.

“We were also going to be doing a fundraiser for Tuam Cancer Care on the night – the proceeds of the raffle were due to go to them. We were going to be making a donation, so everybody loses out,” he said.

The decision to cancel was taken before the weekend announcement of pub closures throughout the country and Ryder said the priority now was for everyone to look out for each other.

“As soon as this clears up we’ll go for it again. We are putting people’s lives first and that’s it,” he added.