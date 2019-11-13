News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Corn Uí Mhuirí round-up: Coláiste Choilm and Hammies advance

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig and Hamilton High School Bandon have secured their places in the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí with a round to spare.

Both sides backed up their opening round wins in Group A with victories yesterday over Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and Mercy Mounthawk to reach the last eight.

Yesterday’s Group A results also mean the end of the road for reigning champions Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, back-to-back defeats condemning the Dingle side to an early exit. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were the dominant school in the Corn Uí Mhuirí this decade, winning the Munster senior post-primary football competition six times since 2012. The school contested five finals in-a-row between 2011 and 2015.

Coláiste Choilm and Hamilton High School will meet on Wednesday, November 27 to determine who nabs top spot in the group. The Bandon students, who thumped Corca Dhuibhne in the opening round, bagged four goals for the second game in succession running out comfortable 4-15 to 2-8 winners over Mercy Mounthawk at Ballyvourney.

It was a much tighter affair at Currans between Coláiste Choilm and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne. Dingle had taken a first-half lead through a Dylan Geaney penalty, but Ballincollig responded almost immediately with a goal of their own through Sean Dore.

Coláiste Choilm led 1-8 to 1-5 at the break and while their opponents cut the gap to a point early in the second period, a 40th minute Sean McCarthy goal proved the crucial score in propelling Ballincollig into the distance. Cork minor Hugh Murphy quickly added a brace of points to widen the gap.

Fergal O’Leary and Murphy were strongest for Coláiste Choilm, both kicking 0-3 from play. The final scoreline read 2-13 to 1-10.

In Group B, Clonakilty Community College scored their first win of the campaign overcoming De La Salle College Macroom at Enniskeane. Clon fell to Rathmore by eight points in the opening round, but were much improved yesterday winning 1-14 to 2-8. The other two teams in Group B, High School Clonmel and Pobalscoil Sliabh Luachra Rathmore, are due to meet today.

The Tralee CBS-Críost Rí Group D game was not played and will be rescheduled.

In yesterday’s Munster U16½ B hurling final, St Joseph’s Secondary School Tulla beat PBC Cork by 3-20 to 1-6.

