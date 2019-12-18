Cork's trip to Waterford to start TG4's League coverage

TG4 has announced details of 52 GAA games they will cover in early 2020, including 30 Allianz League matches.

The broadcaster will also carry coverage of the All-Ireland Club, Under-20, Higher Education, and Post Primary Schools Championships between January 4 and April 4.

Their League coverage throws-in with two hurling games on Sunday, January 25, with the meeting of Waterford and Cork at Walsh Park followed by deferred coverage of Kilkenny v Dublin.

The following Sunday, February 1, will feature a triple-header of games. First up, there's live coverage of Limerick and Galway's hurlers, before deferred games between Wexford v Clare and a football clash between Meath v Donegal, in a rematch of the 2019 Division 2 final.

It's a football weekend on February 9, with the live pick to be decided based on the outcomes of the opening two rounds. Meath will host Mayo, Donegal welcome Galway, and Tyrone play Kerry.

The remainder of the League games will be selected in due course.

TG4 will televise all of the final stages of the All-Ireland Club Championships, including the senior finals on January 19, as well as showing the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup finals on their YouTube channel, on January 29 and February 12 respectively.

The Munster and Leinster Under-20 finals will be broadcast midweek during the first week in March, followed by the showpiece of the ladies football colleges calendar, the O'Connor Cup, on March 14.

The final weekend of March will bring a flock of live finals, across all four football finals, the Under-20 All-Ireland, and, on YouTube, the Post Primary Schools Hurling Finals.

The Hurling Final will be carried on March 22, with the Post Primary Schools Football Finals on SpórtTG4's YouTube channel on April 4.

Matches on TG4 from January 4 to April 4:

January 4: AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Senior Football Semi-Finals: Corofin v Nemo Rangers; Ballyboden St. Endas v Kilcoo. January 5: AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Finals: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil; Borris-Ileigh v St. Thomas'. AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final: Mícheál Breathnach v Russell Rovers (YouTube Spórt TG4).

January 18: AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Hurling Finals (YouTube SpórtTG4); Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final (YouTube SpórtTG4). January 19: AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Senior Football & Hurling Finals.

January 25: AIB Club Championships - All Ireland Junior & Intermediate Football Finals (YouTube SpórtTG4). January 26: Allianz Leagues: Waterford v Cork (Hurling); Kilkenny v Dublin (Hurling - Deferred).

January 29: Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final (YouTube SpórtTG4).

February 1: All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals (YouTube SpórtTG4). February 2: Allianz Leagues: Limerick v Galway (Hurling - Live); Wexford v Clare (Hurling - Deferred 1); Meath v Donegal (Football - Deferred 2).

February 9: Allianz Leagues: Meath v Mayo (Football); Donegal v Galway (Football); Tyrone v Kerry (Football). Live pick depending on outcomes of Rounds 1 and 2.

February 12: Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final (YouTube SpórtTG4). February 14: GAA Presidents Awards.

February 16: Allianz Leagues - Hurling Round 3 (Three matches live and deferred).

February 23: Allianz Leagues - Hurling & Football Round 4 (Three matches live and deferred).

March 1: Allianz Leagues - Hurling & Football Round 5 (Three matches live and deferred).

March 4: Eirgrid U20 Football Championship - Munster Final. March 6: Eirgrid U20 Football Championship - Leinster Final.

March 7-8: Allianz Leagues - Hurling Quarter-Finals (Two matches live).

March 14: Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Ladies Football Final. March 14-15: Allianz Leagues - Hurling Semi-Finals & Football Round 6.

March 17: Eirgrid U20 Football Championship - All Ireland Semi-Finals.

March 22: Allianz Leagues - Hurling Final & Football Round 7.

March 28-29: Eirgrid U20 Football Championship - All Ireland Final. March 28: Allianz Leagues - Football Finals Division 3 & 4. Post Primary Hurling Finals (YouTube SpórtTG4). March 29: Allianz Leagues - Football Finals Division 1 & 2.

April 4: Post Primary Football Finals (YouTube SpórtTG4).