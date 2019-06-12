Cork's Orla Finn named LGFA player of the month for May

Cork's Orla Finn has been named the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for May.

Finn scored five points in the league final win over Galway as the Rebelettes before putting up a personal tally of 0-11 in a big win over Waterford in the Munster Championship.

Cork went on to defeat Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn to set up another meeting with Waterford in the provincial final this Sunday.

Cork were beaten in the All-Ireland final last year and will be anxious to go one better as they try to stop Dublin's three-in-a-row and claim a first title since 2016.