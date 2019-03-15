NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork's Harnedy looks set to miss Tipp match

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 06:10 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Seamus Harnedy looks set to miss Cork’s Munster SHC opener against Tipp after the Central Competitions Control Committee ruled that the Cork captain will not serve his one-match suspension during tomorrow’s fifth/sixth-place play-off against Kilkenny.

Cats full-back Conor Delaney is in the same boat after seeing red during Kilkenny’s defeat to Wexford last weekend and consequently, will be unavailable for the county’s Leinster SHC opener against Dublin on May 11.

Harnedy — who was sent off against Tipperary last Sunday for lashing out at James Barry — and Delaney had been set to serve out their suspensions during tomorrow’s Allianz League Division 1 play-off at Nowlan Park, but the CCCC have decided both players are eligible to play this weekend and because of such, will miss their respective provincial openers unless successful appeals are mounted.

Harnedy would be a significant loss to Cork for their opening fixture of the Munster SHC, at home to Tipperary, on May 12. Tomorrow’s game, which is only being played to determine which 2020 Division 1 group the counties feature in (the winners will play in Division 1 Group 1) has been described as “futile” by Kilkenny boss Brian Cody.

Elsewhere, a decision will be made today if the All-Ireland Freshers hurling final is to be rescheduled. Wednesday’s final, between University of Limerick and Limerick Institute of Technology, had originally been fixed for Mary Immaculate College Limerick (MICL), with both sides informed on Tuesday morning that there had been a change of venue after the MICL ground was deemed unsuitable.

Fixture standoff halts All-Ireland Freshers Hurling final

A coin toss decided the game would take place at LIT. UL, however, showed up at Mary Immaculate College.

LIT, who took to their field in Moylish, could be awarded the All-Ireland title given UL’s decision not to show up.

