Cork’s Dennehy set to miss rest of season

Cork footballer Conor Dennehy’s inter-county season is as good as over, manager Ronan McCarthy has said.

The corner-back started all seven of Cork’s Division 2 league outings this spring, but the back issue which kept him out of their Munster SFC semi-final win over Limerick is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the summer.

McCarthy yesterday confirmed the St Finbarr’s player is no longer training with Cork. “Conor has an ongoing issue with his back. It has flared up and he’s had to step away,” said McCarthy.

“It is the kind of thing he is going to have to manage, in terms of how much he trains, how much he plays. If it flares up, he can’t play. Then when it settles down, he can.

“With the level of training that is required at the moment, he is just not able to do it at the moment. He won’t be available to us in the short to medium term.”

The Cork manager has no other injury concerns ahead of the Munster final against seven-in-a-row chasing Kerry on Saturday week. John O’Rourke has a slight hamstring problem, but McCarthy expects the Carbery Rangers forward to be available for selection on June 22.

Cork have been motoring nicely on the challenge-game circuit of late, but McCarthy accepts that question marks will continue to hang over his team until they deliver in a game of real significance.

I think we have been consistent [of late], which is something we haven’t been for a number of years.

"But until the team goes out and does it on the big day, and there is no bigger day than the Munster final against Kerry, that question mark will be there. There is only one way to answer that.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports and RTÉ will not be going head to head for GAA viewers’ attention on Saturday, June 22, as Sky Sports will not be showing live a second round qualifier.

Croke Park has confirmed the times and venues for the All-Ireland SFC Round 2 qualifiers, with the two most attractive games — Monaghan-Armagh in Clones and Down-Mayo in Newry — both throwing in at 7pm, the same time as the Munster final, which RTÉ is showing live.

Saturday June 22: Munster SFC final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; All-Ireland SFC Rd 2 Qualifiers: Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park (subject to inspection and safety certification), 3pm; Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm; Derry v Laois, Owenbeg, 5pm; Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm; Leitrim v Clare, Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 6pm; Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 7pm; Down v Mayo, Newry, 7pm.

Christy Ring Cup final: Down v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm; Nicky Rackard Cup final: Armagh v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm; Lory Meagher Cup final: Leitrim v Lancashire, Croke Park, 12pm

Sunday, June 23: All-Ireland SFC Rd 2 Qualifier: Offaly v Sligo, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 2pm.