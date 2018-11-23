Corkery to return as Munster captain

Cork’s 11-time All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football medallist Briege Corkery is set for a dramatic return to the game next weekend.

The 10-time TG4 All Star has been named as Munster captain for the annual inter-provincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the Waterford IT Sports Campus.

Corkery (31), won her 11th All-Ireland Senior Football medal in 2016 but hasn’t pulled on the red shirt since.

Corkery did, however, return to play a part in Cork’s successful march to the 2018 All-Ireland senior camogie title but the inter-provincials will mark her return to elite-level football.

Corkery’s last time to play inter-provincial football was back in 2013. She was player of the tournament in 2011.

The four provinces have revealed their squads for a tournament that will get underway at 11am, with the inter-provincial and Shield finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.

Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a seventh successive inter-provincial crown.

They’re captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland intermediate glory in September.

Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who’s one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Connacht will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who’s also the current Galway skipper.

Munster, in 2011, were the last province other than Ulster to win the inter-provincial title.