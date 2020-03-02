Cork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with Kerry

Cork have named an unchanged team for Wednesday’s Munster U20 football final against Kerry.

Cork’s Colm O’Shea collects the ball ahead of Clare’s Oisín Looney in their U20 semi-final at Miltown Malbay. Picture: Eamon Ward

Manager Keith Ricken has kept faith with the same 15 who eked out a hard-earned 1-12 to 2-7 semi-final win away to Clare last week.

The Cork team contains six players - goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, midfielder Daniel O’Connell, and forwards Jack Murphy, Mark Cronin, Fionn Herlihy, and Blake Murphy - who featured in last August’s All-Ireland U20 final triumph.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday is 7.30pm.

Cork (Munster U20 final v Kerry): Josh O‘Keeffe (Newmarket); Colm O'Shea (Kilshannig), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada); David Buckley (Newcestown), Bill Foley (Bantry Blues), Brian Lynch (Douglas); Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk); Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Blake Murphy (St. Vincent’s).

Subs: Cian O’Leary (Douglas), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Sean Desmond (Clondrohid), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Darragh Hayes (Carbery Rangers), Gerry O'Sullivan (Boherbue), Conor Russell (Douglas).