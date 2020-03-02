News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with Kerry

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Cork have named an unchanged team for Wednesday’s Munster U20 football final against Kerry.

Cork’s Colm O’Shea collects the ball ahead of Clare’s Oisín Looney in their U20 semi-final at Miltown Malbay. Picture: Eamon Ward
Cork’s Colm O’Shea collects the ball ahead of Clare’s Oisín Looney in their U20 semi-final at Miltown Malbay. Picture: Eamon Ward

Manager Keith Ricken has kept faith with the same 15 who eked out a hard-earned 1-12 to 2-7 semi-final win away to Clare last week.

The Cork team contains six players - goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, midfielder Daniel O’Connell, and forwards Jack Murphy, Mark Cronin, Fionn Herlihy, and Blake Murphy - who featured in last August’s All-Ireland U20 final triumph.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday is 7.30pm.

Cork (Munster U20 final v Kerry): Josh O‘Keeffe (Newmarket); Colm O'Shea (Kilshannig), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada); David Buckley (Newcestown), Bill Foley (Bantry Blues), Brian Lynch (Douglas); Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Daniel O'Connell (Kanturk); Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Blake Murphy (St. Vincent’s).

Subs: Cian O’Leary (Douglas), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Sean Desmond (Clondrohid), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Darragh Hayes (Carbery Rangers), Gerry O'Sullivan (Boherbue), Conor Russell (Douglas).

READ MORE

U20 football: Defending champions Cork survive Banner scare

More on this topic

U20 football: Defending champions Cork survive Banner scareU20 football: Defending champions Cork survive Banner scare

'We’re the softest team in Ireland' - Kieran Kingston questions frees awarded against Cork hurlers'We’re the softest team in Ireland' - Kieran Kingston questions frees awarded against Cork hurlers

Cynicism 'not an issue' but black card a 'big debate' within hurling says Cork's Diarmuid O’SullivanCynicism 'not an issue' but black card a 'big debate' within hurling says Cork's Diarmuid O’Sullivan

Ciarán Sheehan says advanced mark can be ‘weapon’Ciarán Sheehan says advanced mark can be ‘weapon’

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile HeskeyLiverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile Heskey

Lakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face offLakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factoryMichael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory


Lifestyle

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

RTÉ’s gripping series on an Irish killer in London is the latest true crime podcast to capture the public imagination, writes Ed PowerScene of the crime: RTÉ podcast looks at Irish killer in London

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »