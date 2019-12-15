Cork U21 round-up: Jack Cahalane the hero with winning point for St Finbarr’s

In difficult conditions at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night, St Finbarr’s claimed the Cork County U21 Premier 2 HC title with a 2-11 to 2-10 win over Bride Rovers.

Jack Cahalane hit the winning score in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Barr’s got off to a great start when full-forward Brian Hayes found the net in the fourth minute after a fantastic high catch.

Bride Rovers did well to steady the ship with points from Cian Hogan (2), Conor Barry (2) and Brian Roche. but Hayes got in for a second goal when he was put through by Cahalane.

Minutes from the interval, Brian Roche landed a goal for Rovers and they went to the dressing-room 2-5 to 1-5 in arrears. It was score for score in the second half until Bride Rovers got back in the game when Conleith Ryan goaled in the 42nd minute. A Patrick O’Flynn point from a free followed, 2-8 apiece.

It was all set up for a helter-skelter conclusion and after the sides swapped scores, Cahalane produced the winning point with two of the four added minutes played.

In the Premier 1 grade, Sarsfields booked their a final meeting with Midleton with a 2-18 to 2-17 win over Blackrock.

Liam Healy was in sensational form for the winners, landing 14 points, an incredible 10 from play. Cian Darcy and Daniel Hogan had the Sars goals, with Billy Cain and Peter Leneghan replying for the Rockies.

In U21B, Castlemartyr claimed their first title with a 0-15 to 1-7 win over Killavullen.

The winners had impressive displays from the likes of Daragh Moran, Ciaran Joyce and Mike Kelly, all who stepped up to the mark after they were down to 14 after 47 minutes, when Niall Morgan was sent off. Colm Looney blasted a penalty to the net for Killavullen’s goal.

Newcestown lifted the Cork County under 21 B Football Championship title as they defeated Aghbullogue 0-14 to 0-11 after extra-time at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Edmund Kenneally was the standout player for Newcestown, but some magnificent free-taking from Aghbullogue full-forward David Thompson hauled them back into contention after they had trailed 0-8 to 0-3.

Newcestown thought they had won it late on but a stunning free from Thompson eight minutes into injury time sent the game to extra-time.

But Newcestown rallied again in added time to win by three points.