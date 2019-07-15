Cork tyros catch eye as champions crush Meath

Galway have one foot in the knockout stages of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship after yesterday’s 2-12 to 1-10 triumph over Limerick at Kenny Park.

The league champions had to withstand a stern examination in the first-half especially but the brilliance of Ailish O’Reilly, who finished with two goals and four points, proved crucial.

On Saturday, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary all secured their progression to the knockout stages with wins over Meath, Clare and Dublin respectively.

All-Ireland champions Cork maintained their perfect record when they defeated Meath in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The hosts were 0-8 to 0-3 clear before two goals in four minutes, the first from Ciara McCarthy and the second from Katelynn Hickey, left Meath with a mountain to climb.

Laura Hayes and Cliona Healy were on target with frees to push the gap out to 2-11 to 0-3 at half-time, and while Grace Coleman goaled for Meath, their attacking forays were few and far between as Cork asserted their dominance.

Manager Paudie Murray went deep into his panel for this game, and the hunger to impress the manager was clear as a young team kept piling on the scores.

A third goal from Linda Collins in the 53rd minute sealed what their 3-22 to 1-5 victory.

Tipperary will face Cork next week in good form after they sealed their place in the knockout stages, edging out Dublin by five points in a hard-fought encounter at The Ragg.

Niamh Treacy put Tipp in front after 30 seconds but then Dublin pushed 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after 10 minutes.

Caoimhe Burke pulled down Sinéad Wylde for a penalty, but the Dublin attacker — who was in superb form from frees — pulled her effort wide.

Tipperary edged in front and two scores from Mary Ryan from midfield helped them lead 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

They struck another point before the crucial score after 40 minutes set them on a winning path.

Grace O’Brien turned over a short Dublin puckout and the ball was worked to Eilish McDonald for the game’s only goal.

Late points from Laura Twomey and Gráinne Quinn kept Dublin it but Cáit Devane finished with five points and McDonald with 1-2 for Tipp, while Caoimhe Burke made a superb late save to deny Wylde and ensure a 1-11 to 0-9 win for the Premier women.

Waterford maintained their recent momentum with a four-point victory against a determined Clare side at Walsh Park.

Beth Carton’s free-taking helped the Déise open up a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage after 20 minutes.

The sides shared the next four points before a goal by Carton put Waterford 1-7 to 0-5 ahead with the All-Star capitalising on some good build-up play by Sarah Lacey and Orla Hickey.

A Chloe Morey free helped the Banner close the gap to four points at the break.

Orlaith Duggan reduced the deficit after half-time but a Lacey goal after an assist by Carton helped Waterford extend their lead.

Clare hit a purple patch and fired over five points in a row including a sensational long-range effort from Inagh-Kilnamona’s Clare Hehir.

This left just a goal separating the sides entering additional-time.

A Fiona Morrissey score settled the home supporters’ nerves and made sure of knockout hurling for the Déise women later this summer (Waterford 2-10 Clare 0-12).