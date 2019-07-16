Cork to vote on major changes to underage structures

Cork development officer Pat Horgan has urged club delegates to back Rebel Óg proposals, which will be discussed at this evening’s county board meeting. Chief among them is the main underage grades changing to U13, U15, and U17 to come into line with alterations recently made on a national level.

An U18 championship would take place for a year to facilitate transition, while U12, U14, and U16 competitions would remain but only for those clubs with large numbers. The primary age grades would be U11, U9, and U7.

“This has been recommended to fall in with the inter-county age groups,” explained Horgan. “It’s vital to remove the link between adult and underage competitions to free up the fixtures congestion. Large areas of the population can still compete at U14 and U16 as secondary competitions. This will present challenges.”

The changes would mean the 18-year-old is ousted from minor level and would have to be given special treatment, said Horgan. “The needs of the 18-year-old will have to be prioritised. Our CEO Kevin O’Donovan will shortly be setting out a further document outlining the necessary adjustments to cater for this important age group. He’s working on that at the moment and will be passing to the clubs.”

It is also envisaged that the Rebel Óg chairperson become a full member of the Cork GAA executive. He or she would serve in the group for a maximum of three consecutive years.

Horgan added:

The recommendation of a place on the executive for the chairperson of Rebel Óg reflects the importance we place on the position. Then, together, we can deal speedily with any issues that may arise as he or she will be at the cabinet table.

The Rebel Óg executive would comprise a chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and PRO. While its CCC (competitions control committee) would consist of the chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary, assistant secretary as well as a representative from each of the four regions as well as a referees co-ordinator. “The big change here is the make-up of a new CCC body incorporating a representative from all the regions,” Horgan remarked.

Already approved is the creation of a full-time position as Rebel Óg secretary. In a county the size of Cork, it is time one was appointed, said Horgan. “Full-time assistance for volunteers looking after underage activities in our county is long overdue. I’m sure the appointment of this full-time underage county secretary working exclusively with Rebel Óg will be universally welcomed by all the Gaels in Cork county.”

Horgan hopes delegates appreciate the recommendations are aimed at streamlining under-age activities in Cork and making the administration of them more efficient.

“The bottom line is we know what the problems are and what we want to do is focus on the solutions. I would urge the clubs to give our Rebel Óg recommendations their support so we can move forward for the betterment of under-age games in our county.”

