Cork to meet Tipperary in Munster Ladies Football semi-final

Monday, December 09, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Holders Cork will play Tipperary in the 2020 TG4 Munster Senior Championship semi-final, with Kerry to play 2019 runners-up Waterford on the other side of the provincial draw.

Tipperary regained Senior status by winning the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship, and will face the Leesiders again in the last four in Munster, as the semi-final pairings are identical to the 2018 last-four ties.

Last year, Cork beat Tipperary and Kerry overcame Waterford in the semi-finals, with Cork going on to claim provincial glory.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s team regained the Munster title this year, with victory over Waterford in the final.

In 2020, Kerry will take on Waterford in the first TG4 Munster Senior Championship semi-final over the weekend of May 23/24, with Cork up against Tipperary on the weekend of May 30/31.

Senior Championship

Semi-Final One: Kerry v Waterford, May 23rd/24th. Replay Date If Required: May 30th/31st

Semi-Final Two: Cork v Tipperary, May 30th/31st. Replay Date If Required: June 6th/7th

Final: June 20th/21st. Replay Date If Required: June 27th/28th (Result On The Day)

