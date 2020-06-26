Cork to face Waterford for Munster hurling final spot

Defending Munster champions Limerick have been drawn against Clare with the winners facing 2019 All-Ireland winners Tipperary in a provincial semi-final this October.

On the other side of the draw, Cork take on Waterford in the last four for the first time since 2017 when the Rebels prevailed by five points on their way to claiming the title.

The clash between neighbours Limerick and Clare is also a de facto league final as they were today confirmed as winners of Division 1A and 1B respectively after the GAA officially ended the top flight of the Allianz Hurling League for 2020.

Venues will be decided at a later date but it would appear Semple Stadium will host both confirmed games as neither pairing have a home-away agreement in knock-out provincial hurling.

The pick of the Leinster SHC is the semi-final clash between defending champions Wexford and Galway. Kilkenny await the winners of Dublin and Laois in the other last-four game. The Munster and Leinster championships will run on the same weekends with the first rounds on October 24/25, the semi-finals on October 31/November 1, and the finals a fortnight later on November 14 or 15.

The semi-final draws for the Leinster SFC also took place and Dublin, should they beat Westmeath will face Laois, Longford, or Louth. A Kildare v Meath clash could be on the cards if they win their respective quarter-finals.

2020 Munster SHC draw



First round (October 24/25): Limerick v Clare.

Semi-finals (October 31/November 1): Cork v Waterford, Tipperary v Limerick/Clare.

Final (November 14/15).

2020 Leinster SHC draw



First round (October 24/25): Dublin v Laois.

Semi-finals (October 31/November 1): Galway v Wexford; Dublin/Laois v Kilkenny.

Final (November 14/15).

Qualifiers Round 1 (November 7/8): Two Leinster teams v two Munster teams (remaining two teams receive bye to Round 2)

Qualifiers Round 2 (November 14/15): Open draw although repeat pairings avoided where possible.

All-Ireland quarter-finals (November 21/22): Provincial runners-up v Round 2 winners (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

All-Ireland semi-finals (November 28/29): Provincial winners v quarter-final winners (provincial winners can’t face the team they beat in final and repeat pairings avoided where possible).

All-Ireland final: December 13.

2020 Leinster SFC semi-final draw

Semi-finals: Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare; Longford/Louth/Laois v Dublin/Westmeath.