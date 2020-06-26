News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork to face Waterford for Munster hurling final spot

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, June 26, 2020 - 07:10 PM

Cork to face Waterford for Munster hurling final spot

Defending Munster champions Limerick have been drawn against Clare with the winners facing 2019 All-Ireland winners Tipperary in a provincial semi-final this October.

On the other side of the draw, Cork take on Waterford in the last four for the first time since 2017 when the Rebels prevailed by five points on their way to claiming the title.

The clash between neighbours Limerick and Clare is also a de facto league final as they were today confirmed as winners of Division 1A and 1B respectively after the GAA officially ended the top flight of the Allianz Hurling League for 2020.

Cork to face Waterford for Munster hurling final spotVenues will be decided at a later date but it would appear Semple Stadium will host both confirmed games as neither pairing have a home-away agreement in knock-out provincial hurling.

The pick of the Leinster SHC is the semi-final clash between defending champions Wexford and Galway. Kilkenny await the winners of Dublin and Laois in the other last-four game. The Munster and Leinster championships will run on the same weekends with the first rounds on October 24/25, the semi-finals on October 31/November 1, and the finals a fortnight later on November 14 or 15.

Cork to face Waterford for Munster hurling final spotThe semi-final draws for the Leinster SFC also took place and Dublin, should they beat Westmeath will face Laois, Longford, or Louth. A Kildare v Meath clash could be on the cards if they win their respective quarter-finals.

2020 Munster SHC draw


First round (October 24/25): Limerick v Clare. 

Semi-finals (October 31/November 1): Cork v Waterford, Tipperary v Limerick/Clare. 

Final (November 14/15).

2020 Leinster SHC draw


First round (October 24/25): Dublin v Laois. 

Semi-finals (October 31/November 1): Galway v Wexford; Dublin/Laois v Kilkenny. 

Final (November 14/15).

Qualifiers Round 1 (November 7/8): Two Leinster teams v two Munster teams (remaining two teams receive bye to Round 2)

Qualifiers Round 2 (November 14/15): Open draw although repeat pairings avoided where possible.

All-Ireland quarter-finals (November 21/22): Provincial runners-up v Round 2 winners (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

All-Ireland semi-finals (November 28/29): Provincial winners v quarter-final winners (provincial winners can’t face the team they beat in final and repeat pairings avoided where possible).

All-Ireland final: December 13.

2020 Leinster SFC semi-final draw

Semi-finals: Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare; Longford/Louth/Laois v Dublin/Westmeath.

More on this topic

GPA not giving up on amending training banGPA not giving up on amending training ban

Six-week prep for Kerry ahead of knockout Cork clashSix-week prep for Kerry ahead of knockout Cork clash

The GAA's Liverpool fans: Steven McDonnell, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and Brian Hurley explain why their Anfield allegiance runs deepThe GAA's Liverpool fans: Steven McDonnell, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and Brian Hurley explain why their Anfield allegiance runs deep

From Seanie O’Leary’s centenary poaching to Richie Bennis’ 65, 10 Munster final classicsFrom Seanie O’Leary’s centenary poaching to Richie Bennis’ 65, 10 Munster final classics


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

All-Ireland finals fixed for December as GAA fixture plan revealedAll-Ireland finals fixed for December as GAA fixture plan revealed

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates Liverpool on title winManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates Liverpool on title win

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warns top-four race is not overChelsea boss Frank Lampard warns top-four race is not over

Man Utd fan from Donegal who asked Jurgen Klopp to stop winning admits Reds 'by far the best team'Man Utd fan from Donegal who asked Jurgen Klopp to stop winning admits Reds 'by far the best team'


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher talks to young author Zoë O’Connor about creative use of space.Meet the young writer who used lockdown to pen her first novel and revamp a room

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

When we were thinking about creating a whole article based around radish, we were a little daunted. Radish is rarely the main ingredient in any dish. We often used it, sliced very thinly as a garnish on salads, grated into a remoulade or pickled and preserved.The Currabinny cooks: How to make the most of a small garden

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »