Cork sides bid to break Kerry’s Corn Uí Mhuirí stranglehold

Four Cork colleges begin their Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign Wednesday afternoon, each one hoping to bring an end to Kerry’s almost decade-long dominance of the competition.

Coláiste Chríost Rí, one of the four Cork teams in action tomorrow, remain the last Rebel nursery to take ownership of the most sought after piece of silverware in Munster colleges football, in 2011. Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and St Brendan’s College, Killarney have shared the eight titles since, with Cork teams struggling to reach the decider during this period.

On only three occasions during this eight-year spell did a Cork team make it through to the concluding day of action - De La Salle Macroom (2012 and 2014) and St Francis College, Rochestown (2015) both taking up a bridesmaid role during Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne’s four-in-a-row run. Indeed, in 2016, 2017, and 2018, only one Cork school was among the four semi-finalists.

The county’s All-Ireland minor final win at the beginning of September has heightened optimism among the participating Cork schools that one of them can come through in the months ahead to break the stranglehold of the Dingle and Killarney sides.

Clonakilty Community College, who went as far as the semi-finals last season, open their Group B account against beaten All-Ireland senior B finalists Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra of Rathmore (Cloughduv, 1.30pm), while in the same group at Mallow, De La Salle Macroom play High School Clonmel.

In Group D, Coláiste Chríost Rí and Killarney’s St Brendan’s meet at Cill na Martra GAA grounds. Having contested the last two Frewen Cup finals, St Brendan’s look well-stocked to reach a fourth Corn Uí Mhuirí decider in five years.

Sem students Eoghan O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Grady, Emmet O’Shea, and Dylan O’Callaghan were Kerry minors this year, while Kieran O’Donoghue was an All-Ireland minor winner in 2018. In Group A, Hamilton High School Bandon lock horns with reigning champions Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne (Fossa,1.30pm).

Fixtures

Tomorrow (1.30pm unless stated):

Group A: Hamilton High School Bandon v Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Fossa.

Group B: Clonakilty Community College v Pobalscoil Rathmore, Cloughduv; HS Clonmel v De La Salle Macroom, Mallow

Group D: Intermediate School, Killorglin v Tralee CBS,Firies; Coláiste Chríost Rí v St Brendan’s, Killarney, Páirc Uí Chuana (Cill na Martra),

Thursday : Group A: Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, 1pm, venue TBC.

Group C: St Flannan’s, Ennis v St Francis, Rochestown, Ballyagran, 2.30pm..