Cork shake things up with five changes for first meeting with Westmeath

Cork have shaken things up for their first ever senior hurling championship fixture against Westmeath, with five changes from the side that lost to Clare in their final round-robin game in Munster.

Sunday's All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-final in Cusack Park sees five changes to the starting fifteen for the Rebels, who finished third in Munster to keep their All-Ireland campaign intact.

Stephen McDonnell and Christopher Joyce are called into the fullback and half-back lines respectively in place of Sean O’Donoghue and Robert Downey respectively.

Tim O’Malley – who like Joyce did not feature at all against Clare - will partner Bill Cooper in midfield with Darragh Fitzgibbon, scorer of two points against Clare, moving to centre half-forward to face Westmeath, the beaten Joe McDonagh Cup finalists.

Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston provide new focal points on the flanks of the attacking in the half-forward line with Luke Meade and Aidan Walsh losing out.

Walsh is believed to have a finger injury, but nothing serious enough to prevent him lining out against Kilkenny in a potentially explosive quarter-final next Sunday in Croke Park for a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Mayo footballers, meanwhile, make four changes from last week’s nervy win over Armagh for the all-Connacht showdown with Galway in the Gaelic Grounds.

As expected, Lee Keegan does not feature after limping out before half time in Castlebar, and is replaced by Michael Plunkett.

Diarmuid O’Connor, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons and Matthew Ruane are long-term injuries but Cillian O’Connor does make his first start of the year after his cameo role off the bench last week.

Kevin McLoughlin and Stephen Coen also start as Mayo attempt to claim a first championship win over Galway since 2015.

Galway have dominated this fixture in the last three successive summers and a win for Kevin Walsh’s side would see them make the last eight of the All-Ireland series for a fifth time.

Meanwhile, the assigned dates for the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals have been confirmed. Limerick’s game will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 6pm with Wexford’s the following day at 3.30pm.

Cork (SHC v Westmeath): A Nash; S McDonnell, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, T O’Malley; C Lehane, D Fitzgibbon, S Kingston; A Cadogan, P Horgan, S Harnedy.

Mayo (SFC v Galway): D Clarke; C Barrett, B Harrison, K Higgins; P Durcan, C Boyle, M Plunkett; S Coen, A O’Shea; F McDonagh, J Doherty, C Treacy; C O’Connor, D Coen, K McLoughlin.

Kerry (JFC v Scotland): E O’Brien; C O Murchu, P O’Connor, P Jackie O’Sullivan; J Brosnan, M Breen, M Foley; J Mark Foley, N Breen; P O’Connor, C Farley, B Barrett; S O’Sullivan, D Daly, B O’Dwyer.