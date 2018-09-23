Cork SFC round-up: Defeat for Cork and Munster champions Nemo Rangers

Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers

A stunning Castlehaven display forced a complete malfunction from Cork and Munster football champions Nemo Rangers, who went the first 43 minutes without a score in a 1-11 to 0-4 quarter-final defeat at Dunmanway.

At half-time, the scoreline read 0-3 to 0-0 in favour of Castlehaven as the champions had a string of wides.

The game exploded into life in the second half as a superb Damien Cahalane pass to Michael Hurley unlocked the Nemo rearguard, the finish being every bit as impressive as the assist.

Haven had 1-7 before Luke Connolly mustered Nemo’s first point, and the champions never got the margain back below nine points.

Action from today's game

Carberry Rangers v Clonakilty

Quarter-final specialists Carbery Rangers marched on with a 1-18 to 0-11 win over Clonakilty in the West Cork derby.

Mark Hodnett and John O’Rourke kicked injury-time points to hand Carbery Rangers a double-scores 0-10 to 0-5 interval advantage and they wasted little time upon the resumption in widening that gap as Hodnett, 51 seconds into the second-half, tore through the Clon defence and planted the ball in Mark White’s goal. At 1-12 to 0-5, it was game over.

St Finbarrs v Douglas

Two early goals provided St Finbarr’s with a platform for victory over Douglas in their quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

The Barrs eventually ran out 2-8 to 0-11 winners, having led by 2-5 to 0-2 after 20 minutes. Stephen Sherlock and Enda Dennehy had the early

goals.

Douglas rallied before the break and almost forced a replay when Sean Powter was denied a goal late on.

Barrs keeper Declan Murphy suffered a broken leg during the game, saving bravely, and was operated on today at CUH.

@the_Barrs wishing Declan Murphy a speedy recovery after his injury tonight at Pairc Ui Rinn. pic.twitter.com/pY1TPkl5RU — Tony Noonan (@salteenoonan) September 22, 2018

Duhallow v Valley Rovers

In the fourth quarter-final, the presence of the evergreen Donncha O’Connor helped Duhallow past Valley Rovers by 0-13 to 0-10.

O’Connor kicked six points, four from play.

Both sides were committing players to the attack but Valleys’ shooting radar was off — they hit five wides the first quarter alone. Fiachra Lynch had six of their scores from frees and Duhallow were the more efficient side.