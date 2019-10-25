News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork SFC final preview: Nemo have the proven ability to frustrate

Cork SFC final preview: Nemo have the proven ability to frustrate
Paul Kerrigan in action for Nemo last April. Picture: Larry Cummins.
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, October 25, 2019 - 06:28 PM

It is fitting the decade should close with two of its most consistent teams, from a Cork SFC viewpoint that is, meeting in the county decider.

Sunday represents Nemo’s fifth county final appearance since 2010. Of the previous four, three (2010, ‘15, and ‘17) ended in victory. For Duhallow, it is their third since 2012.

Semi-finalists in 2017, then beaten finalists last year, Pádraig Kearns’ Duhallow charges will be hoping to again go one step better in 2019.

It was Nemo who showed them the exit door at the semi-final stage in 2017. It stands as the last championship meeting between the pair. The final scoreline that afternoon was Nemo Rangers 5-13 Duhallow 0-12. Nemo also comfortably came out on top when they clashed early in the 2016 championship.

These two defeats, along with the disappointment of having lost last year’s final, means Duhallow aren’t short of motivation going into this one.

And then there were the comments this week of Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan who outlined his preference for the county championship, hurling and football, to be won by club teams.

You can be absolutely certain the Duhallow players, bidding to secure the division’s first county title since 1991, will have taken note of his remarks.

Their hand has been freshened — and strengthened — by the inclusion of Cork U20 footballers Michael Mahoney and Daniel O’Connell, along with Cork U20 hurler Conor O’Callaghan.

On the Nemo side, O’Donovan’s defence, bolstered by the redeployment of midfielder turned half-back Jack Horgan and the addition of young Brian Murphy, has been in imperious form.

Veteran Duhallow forward Donncha O’Connor. Picture: Sportsfile
Veteran Duhallow forward Donncha O’Connor. Picture: Sportsfile

They held the Barr’s to 0-8 and Douglas to 0-7. These two sides were held scoreless for periods of 28 and 21 minutes respectively.

They’ll not inflict a similarly lengthy barren period on a forward unit which contains Donncha O’Connor, Eoghan McSweeney, and the Knocknagree O’Connors.

They can frustrate them, though.

Further up, if they can improve their conversion rate from previous games, particularly where goal chances are concerned, then Nemo, chasing title number 21, will be hard stopped.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

READ MORE

Paul Kerrigan: ‘Next one is always the most important one’ for Nemo

More on this topic

James Barry announces Tipperary retirementJames Barry announces Tipperary retirement

Arch marker Ó Sé says Brogan had the magic to turn gamesArch marker Ó Sé says Brogan had the magic to turn games

Kearns says Duhallow not in awe of NemoKearns says Duhallow not in awe of Nemo

Hurling should also consider sin bin, reckons GriffinHurling should also consider sin bin, reckons Griffin


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dean Richards recalls Jonah Lomu’s 1995 semi-final demolition of EnglandDean Richards recalls Jonah Lomu’s 1995 semi-final demolition of England

Silva aware of Everton’s need to cure their travel sicknessSilva aware of Everton’s need to cure their travel sickness

The major talking points ahead of another weekend of Premier League actionThe major talking points ahead of another weekend of Premier League action

Day 38 at the Rugby World Cup: England prepare for biggest game since 2007Day 38 at the Rugby World Cup: England prepare for biggest game since 2007


Lifestyle

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

Irish flora and fauna helped form a crucial part of the nation’s history, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Walking in the steps of O’Sullivan Beare clan

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »