Cork SF League: Kiskeam go second with win over Nemo

Action from the Kiskeam vs Mallow Cork SFC clash earlier this year
By Denis Hurley
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 08:40 PM

Kiskeam moved into second place in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 FL as they enjoyed an impressive win away to Nemo Rangers.

The Duhallow side had been level on points with Nemo going into the game but are now four clear after this 2-13 to 0-10 victory.

Seán O’Sullivan had five first-half points for Kiskeam as they sides retired level at 0-8 each at half-time, but two goals from David Scannell after the restart put them in control. Mike Herlihy, Adrian Carroll, Tom O’Sullivan and Kieran O’Connor all featured on the scoreboard too.

The win means Kiskeam lie eight behind leaders and county champions St Finbarr’s, who have played two more games. The Barr’s went down on a 1-11 to 1-9 scoreline away to Carbery Rangers, who are now up to fourth place.

Alan O’Connor’s goal for the Barr’s meant that the sides were level at half-time, 0-7 to 1-4, but Mark Hodnett found the net for the Rosscarbery side in the second half and they held on for the win. Patrick Hurley scored four points for Ross, with John Hayes and Cathal O’Rourke getting three and two respectively.

Elsewhere, St Michael’s got their second win as they beat Valley Rovers by 3-14 to 1-13. Leading by 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time, the city side pulled clear in the closing stages as Tadgh Deasy, Eoghan O’Donovan and Niall Cashman raised green flags.

Division 2 leaders Mallow had an 0-11 to 0-10 win away to Macroom while second-placed Castlehaven went down by 4-5 to 2-10 against Clyda Rovers and Fermoy, who are third, lost to Carrigaline by 3-7 to 0-13. Newmarket enjoyed a 6-12 to 2-14 win against Kanturk.

Aghada and Ilen Rovers remain in a share of the Division 3 lead after wins over St Vincent’s and Douglas respectively while Naomh Abán overcame Glanworth.

In the RedFM HL Division 1 on Friday night, leaders Sarsfields were 3-20 to 0-12 victors against Killeagh. Craig Leahy, Dylan Walsh and James O’Leary were the goalscorers while Luke Hackett and Aaron Myers contributed heavily on the point-scoring front.

