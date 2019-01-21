NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork searching for new U20 football boss as Gene O’Driscoll resigns

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 01:39 PM
By Michael Moynihan

Cork GAA officials are on the hunt for a new U20 football manager following the resignation of Gene O’Driscoll.

The Cork County Board made a brief statement on its website clarifying the departure of the Tadhg MacCarthaigh clubman from his post.

“Gene O'Driscoll has stepped down as Cork U20 football manager,” the statement read.

“Speaking on behalf of the County Board, Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said "On behalf of Cork GAA, I would like to thank Gene for the service he has given to Cork football, particularly as a mentor to various teams at U20 and U21 level for the last number of years."

“Cork County Board wishes to thank Gene for his service to Cork football and would like to wish him well in his future endeavours.

“An appointments committee will now be set up to recommend a new management team for 2019.”

It is not immediately clear whether any members of O’Driscoll’s management team - Aidan Kelleher of Clondrohid, Jim O’Donoghue of St Finbarrs or Sean Bowes of Castlemartyr - are in the frame to replace him.

The timing of the announcement is far from welcome, coming as it does less than a fortnight after the launch of a five-year plan to revive Cork’s football fortunes, #2024 - A Five-Year Plan for Cork Football.

Among the plan’s aims was a commitment to ensuring Cork would be All-Ireland contenders at all grades within five years.


