Cork referees get top jobs for All-Ireland club finals

Both of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior club finals in Croke Park will be refereed by Corkmen.

Conor Lane takes charge of the football final between Corofin and Kilcoo (4pm throw-in).

The Banteer/Lyre man, who refereed the Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final replay last year, previously officiated in the 2016 senior club decider when Ballyboden St Enda’s beat Castlebar Mitchels.

In what is his first senior club final, Colm Lyons of Nemo Rangers will be the man in the middle for the hurling clash between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh (2pm start).

Waterford’s Thomas Walsh has been appointed for the Fr O’Neill’s-Tullaroan intermediate hurling final on Saturday evening (6pm) and Seán Stack (Dublin) will officiate the junior showdown between Russell Rovers and Conahy Shamrocks (4pm).