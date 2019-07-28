News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final

Picture: Sportsfile
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Cork 2-17 - 1-18 Tyrone

Cork will play Dublin in next weekend’s All-Ireland U20 football final after reeling in a seven-point second-half deficit to overcome 14-man Tyrone.

Behind by four at the break, Cork’s task became all the more difficult when Tyrone hit three points in as many minutes immediately upon the restart to move 1-13 to 1-6 clear.

Three from Cathal O’Mahony (two frees) and a Mark Cronin effort began their second-half comeback, but a significant turning point in this semi-final was the second yellow card shown to Tyrone midfielder Joe Oguz on 47 minutes, at a time when there was four between the teams.

Oguz was shown a second yellow after letting back his hand and making contact with Sean Meehan’s face. From here to the finish, the winners outscored their opponents by 1-6 to 0-3.

Cork had their second goal a minute after Tyrone went down to 14 men, sub Jack Murphy with a superb individual effort. Indeed, the Cork bench was crucial in eking out the win, contributing 1-5 from play overall.

Cathal O’Mahony pushed the Munster champions in front two seconds shy of the hour mark, with sub Fionn Herlihy adding two points thereafter to clinch the result.

Tyrone, who had the benefit of a slight breeze in the opening half, led 1-10 to 1-6 at the break, an impressive four-point advantage when you consider the Ulster champions found themselves four in arrears just eight minutes in after Colm O’Callaghan, following a fine catch, slipped Mark Cronin through for the opening goal of this All-Ireland semi-final.

Central to Tryone’s eight-point swing was seven unanswered points between the 20th and fourth minute of first-half stoppages.

Picture: Sportsfile
Picture: Sportsfile

A Tiarnán Quinn free was the opening score of this Tyrone spell of superiority, which left the minimum between them, 1-5 to 1-4. Midfielder Joe Oguz pulled down the ensuing restart, the play ending with a Sean Óg McAleer point.

Tyrone again won the resulting restart, from which Darragh Canavan shoved the northerners in front for the first in proceedings.

There followed white flags from McAleer, James Garrity and a brace from Quinn to leave the scoreline reading 1-10 to 1-5.

Cork midfielder Brian Hartnett rattled the crossbar during this period. Colm Barrett’s point in first-half stoppages was their first in 18 minutes.

Keith Ricken's side had to deal with more pressure early in the second-half, but weathered both storms to come through and book their final place.

Scorers for Cork: C O’Mahony (0-7, 0-5 frees); M Cronin (1-2, 0-1 free); J Murphy (1-0); C Barrett, F Herlihy, E O’Hanlon (0-2 each); B Harnett, M Hodnett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: T Quinn (0-6, 0-2 frees); S Óg McAleer (0-4, 0-1 free), D Canavan (1-1); M Conroy (0-1 free), J Garrity (0-2); P Óg McCartan, E Jordan (0-1 each).

Cork: J O'Keeffe (Newmarket); M Mahoney (Knocknagree), M Shanley (Clonakilty), P Ring (Aghabullogue); G O'Donovan (Newcestown), S Meehan (Kiskeam), P O'Driscoll (Ilen Rovers); B Hartnett (Douglas), D O'Connell (Kanturk); C Barrett (St Finbarr's), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C O'Mahony (Mitchelstown), D Gore (Kilmacabea).

Subs: E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for O’Connell (28 mins); J McCarthy (Carrigaline) for O’Donovan (34); J Murphy (Éire Óg) for O’Callaghan (36); F Herlihy (Dohenys) for Murphy (42); M Hodnett (Carbery Rangers) for Mahoney (55); S Hickey (Millstreet) for Meehan (62, bc);

Tyrone: L Quinn (Donaghmore); A Clarke (Omagh); C Quinn (Galbally), P Mullan (Tattyreagh); C Grimes (Loughmacrory), A Fox (Loughmacrory), C Devlin (Ardboe); R Gormley (Strabane), J Oguz (Errigal Ciarán); P Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciarán), D Canavan (Errigal Ciarán), M McKearney (Dungannon); J Garrity (Trilick), S Óg McAleer (Gortin), T Quinn (Coalisland).

Subs: C Goodwin (Dromore) for Fox (nine mins); D McGuigan (Omagh) for Goodwin (30, bc); E Jordan (Eglish) for McCartan (42); M Conroy (Moy) for T Quinn (48).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).

