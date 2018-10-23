Home»Sport

Cork players key to historic wins for Warsaw and Amsterdam at European Football Finals

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 12:31 PM

Two Cork players were key to the historic breakthrough wins for Warsaw and Amsterdam at the Croke Park European Football Finals in Maastricht which took place at the weekend.

Racgel Barrett from Cork who played for the Warsaw team who ended Belgium's 10-year reign.

Rachel Barrett from the Donoughmore club in Co Cork helped Warsaw end Belgium's 10-year reign as champions.

Rachel Barrett said:

"It's super to be with such a wonderful bunch of girls. A lot of us have been together a good few years now and we've gone through a lot together so we're more like a family than a team.

It's fabulous to do so well and it means so much, it really does.

Another rebel, John Murphy, was on the Amsterdam team that became senior champions for the first time in 12 years.

John Murphy said:

"I've been playing for three years now in Europe and I've noticed every year the standard comes on leaps and bounds.

"You see it here in Maastricht with the facilities," he said.

Video via GAA YouTube channel.

He said that Gaelic football "a game we kept well hidden" which other nationalities across Europe love just as much as the Irish.

Everyone I show this game to loves it, the intensity, the passion.

There's so many skills you can use. Why not have a European county that's as strong as maybe a smaller county at home."

The Corkonians are two of 650 players from across 16 different countries who took part in the tournament.

This year's European Football Championship Finals took place in Maastricht in the Netherlands on Saturday last.

The European Football Championship Finals saw more than 50 teams participate.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GAAWarsawBelgiumAmsterdamMaastrichtFootballEuropean Football Championships

Related Articles

Aisling McCarthy signs for Western Bulldogs

Liam O’Neill’s stance against violence ages well

Watch as under-7s charity game raises thousands for club pitch damaged by sinkhole

Club GAA podcast: Kerry melee, Ballyea's finest hour, ‘Tubber joy, Fermoy famine over, Tournafulla's triumph

More in this Section

Iwobi hails influence of ‘world-class’ Ozil

Aisling McCarthy signs for Western Bulldogs

The highs and lows of Mesut Ozil’s enigmatic career

Football rumours from the media: Chelsea eye Mauro Icardi and Krzysztof Piatek


Breaking Stories

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

7 design hacks to enhance your garden as the nights draw in

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m scared my messy relationship history will put my new partner off me’

Whole world in their hands: Icons design globes in aid of GOAL

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »