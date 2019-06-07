News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork name team for Waterford clash; Alan Cadogan to start

By Eamonn Murphy
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 09:27 PM

Alan Cadogan will start his first championship game for Cork since August 2017 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

The Douglas sharpshooter has been dogged by injuries across the past 18 months but will be there from the throw-in against Waterford at 7pm, with Conor Lehane on the bench.

Cadogan replaced Lehane early on against Limerick three weeks ago, clipping over three points in the Rebels' victory. The 26-year-old's movement and pace worked superbly in tandem with Patrick Horgan up top, while Aidan Walsh roamed from the other inside forward slot.

Lehane is back from his calf strain but won't be risked from the off, which means it's the first major match for Cork since the 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final, when he was sick, that he doesn't start.

READ MORE

The Declan Bogue Interview: ‘We plan to make it a parish feeling in the city’

Seán O'Donoghue retains his place at corner-back, despite Stephen McDonnell impressing as a half-time sub at the Gaelic Grounds. O'Donoghue struggled to contain Graeme Mulcahy on that occasion but is given another chance to show his undoubted class.

Cork's bench has serious depth, with Jamie Coughlan included, with the likes of Lehane, McDonnell, Shane Kingston, Chris Joyce, Robbie O'Flynn, Deccie Dalton, Tim O'Mahony and Damien Cahalane also viable options.

CORK: A Nash; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; R Downey, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon; D Kearney, S Harnedy, L Meade; A Cadogan, P Horgan, A Walsh.

READ MORE

UL Video series: It's time Ireland recognised the artistic and cultural merit of hurley makers like Willie Bulfin

More on this topic

Cleary replaces Fitzgerald as Clare name team for Tipp clash

Féile 'one of the great things the GAA came up with'

Hurling hands: Ger Cunningham - 'The worst injury I ever got was when I’d finished playing and involved a lawnmower'

Dr Ed Coughlan: Every team needs a ‘momentum killer’ to have a fighting chance

CorkHurlingTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Who will win the Women's World Cup? Some of Ireland's top players give their answers

Hurling hands: Ger Cunningham - 'The worst injury I ever got was when I’d finished playing and involved a lawnmower'

Forestieri charged with racist abuse during friendly match

Manchester City file appeal with CAS against UEFA financial fair play case


Lifestyle

Restaurant review: Everett’s, Waterford

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: 'Ruffage' treats to whet your appetite

UL video series: The signing system giving those with intellectual disabilities a helping 'Lámh'

Review: Black Mirror, Season 5, Netflix

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »