Cork name team for Waterford clash; Alan Cadogan to start

Alan Cadogan will start his first championship game for Cork since August 2017 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

The Douglas sharpshooter has been dogged by injuries across the past 18 months but will be there from the throw-in against Waterford at 7pm, with Conor Lehane on the bench.

Cadogan replaced Lehane early on against Limerick three weeks ago, clipping over three points in the Rebels' victory. The 26-year-old's movement and pace worked superbly in tandem with Patrick Horgan up top, while Aidan Walsh roamed from the other inside forward slot.

Lehane is back from his calf strain but won't be risked from the off, which means it's the first major match for Cork since the 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final, when he was sick, that he doesn't start.

Seán O'Donoghue retains his place at corner-back, despite Stephen McDonnell impressing as a half-time sub at the Gaelic Grounds. O'Donoghue struggled to contain Graeme Mulcahy on that occasion but is given another chance to show his undoubted class.

Cork's bench has serious depth, with Jamie Coughlan included, with the likes of Lehane, McDonnell, Shane Kingston, Chris Joyce, Robbie O'Flynn, Deccie Dalton, Tim O'Mahony and Damien Cahalane also viable options.

CORK: A Nash; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; R Downey, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon; D Kearney, S Harnedy, L Meade; A Cadogan, P Horgan, A Walsh.