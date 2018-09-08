Cork must abandon ‘two-season’ championship, argues Nemo Rangers boss

Nemo Rangers football manager Paul O’Donovan is in favour of reducing the number of teams in the Cork SFC to 16 and holding off on commencing the competition until after the Cork footballers have finished up for the year.

Tomorrow in Coachford, Nemo do battle with O’Donovan Rossa in Rd 3 of the Cork SFC. For both sides, it is their first championship outing in almost five months, 148 days to be exact.

The incredibly long wait for a return to championship fare wasn’t too much of a hindrance to Nemo given their 2017 season didn’t end until St Patrick’s Day of this year. They were thankful for the time off.

O’Donovan, who took over from Larry Kavanagh following the heavy All-Ireland club final defeat to Corofin, didn’t envy the other club managers in the county who had to, in effect, oversee two pre-seasons.

He is hopeful change will be brought about for the 2019 season as he doesn’t see the logic in spending January, February and March preparing for a championship fixture in April, subsequently downing tools, and then having to repeat that entire process ahead of a second championship game in late summer.

Factoring in colleges and divisional sides, 27 teams went to the line at the beginning of the race for the Andy Scannell Cup. Too many, reckons the Nemo boss.

“A reduced amount of teams in the championship would be a help. Start with 16 teams at this time of the year; four groups of four and the top two from each go into the quarter-finals. That might be a better system,” said O’Donovan.

Cork were one of 11 counties to utilise the club only month of April to commence their adult football championships. Perhaps, O’Donovan argues, it would make sense to wait until after Cork’s season has drawn to a close.

“How do you prepare for a season where you play a championship match in April and then don’t play again for four or five months? Do you have a pre-season in January, February and March, play in April, then stop, and start again with another pre-season in June?”

“I wouldn’t like to be trying to oversee two pre-seasons within the one campaign. I don’t know how players would feel about that. You are trying to repeat everything you did in January, February and March in June, July and August. If I had to start in January, under the current format, I don’t think I’d be a fan of it. The way it is at the moment, the county board are going to have to look at starting their season when Cork are finished theirs. Reduce the number of teams in the championship and start your season now or in August.”

O’Donovan, who managed the club’s minors and U21s before moving up to the senior job, added: “The long break suited us this year. Our first round game against Clyda Rovers came just a few weeks after the All-Ireland club final, we treated that game as the end of our 2017 season, rather than the start of our 2018 one.”

Since returning to training in early June, O’Donovan, who is joined on the line by Billy Morgan, Harry Cripps, Ger Kiely and Cian Sisk, has found the appetite of the players to be first class. They’ll do whatever it takes to hold onto their county title.

“We haven’t talked about the All-Ireland defeat much, if at all. Since our first meeting and our first session back, the attitude has been so positive.

“For our third round clash, we got an original date of July 28. You can’t take the chance and not prepare. Of course, July moved into August and now we are in September. Fortunately, we have managed to keep things ticking over.”