Cork make two changes after Ladies Football Championship loss to Armagh

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has reacted to last weekend’s shock defeat at the hands of Armagh by making five changes in personnel for tomorrow's All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final against Tyrone at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Despite losing out to the Orchard County, Cork had still done enough in their previous outing against Cavan to top their group on scoring difference.

Hannah Looney returns to take up station at full-back, Orlagh Farmer is back at midfield, while there are starting berths in attack for Eimear Scally, Libby Coppinger and Saoirse Noonan, who were all introduced as subs against Armagh.

In a reshuffled team, Meabh Cahalane, Daire Kiely, Chloe Collins, skipper Doireann O’Sullivan and Rhona Ní Bhuachalla drop to the bench for the clash with the Red Hands.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have made just the one change in personnel to the team that stunned Donegal in the group stages, a victory that ultimately sent Gerry Moane’s side through to the last eight.

It’s a significant change, as captain Neamh Woods returns from netball duty at the World Cup with Northern Ireland.

TG4 All Star Woods, who skippered Tyrone to the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate title, is named in the half-forward line in place of Niamh Hughes.

Saturday’s game, and the All-Ireland Minor B Final between Longford and Roscommon that precedes it, is live on the LGFA’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 5, champions Dublin take on Kerry at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore (4.45pm).

This game is live on TG4, along with the All-Ireland Minor A Final between Cork and Monaghan (3pm), at the same venue.

There are two changes to the Dublin team that started against Monaghan in their last outing in the qualifiers, with Niamh McEvoy and Jennifer Dunne named in the starting 15 to face the Kingdom.

Niamh Hetherton and Oonagh Whyte are the players to drop out as Dublin prepare to face Kerry again in the championship, following a quarter-final win last year and a semi-final victory in 2017.

Kerry ground out a priceless victory against Westmeath in Killarney last Sunday to book their place in the knockout stages.

And there’s one change to the team that started against the Lake County as Kerry gear up for a huge test against Dublin, with Niamh Carmody given the nod as Kayleigh Cronin drops out.

On Sunday, the four TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate semi-finalists will be decided, with four quarter-finals down for decision.