Cork make three changes for Munster derby against unchanged Tipperary

Niamh Cotter is one of three changes for Cork.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made two changes in personnel from the team that drew with Tipperary last weekend for Saturday’s trip to Mayo in Division 1 of the Lidl National League.

There’s a switch in the full-back line as Éabha Rutledge, a break-out star in 2019, replaces Laura McGinley, while Kate Sullivan is handed a start in attack ahead of Laura Kane.

Dublin will face Mayo in a double-header at Elvery’s MacHale Park (5pm), before the men’s team from both counties do battle at the Castlebar venue.

Dublin will be targeting their opening win of the campaign, after they were held by Tipperary at Ballyboden St Enda’s last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mayo boss Peter Leahy has shuffled his pack by making four changes in personnel as the Westerners chase a second successive win.

Mayo began with victory over Donegal first time out, and there are starts this time for Saoirse Lally, Dayna Finn, and Nicola O’Malley, who make up a new-look full-back line, while Roisin Durkin is named at right-half-forward.

From the team that started against Donegal, Noirin Moran, Ciara McManamon, Maria Reilly, and Maria Cannon drop out.

Also on Saturday, Waterford entertain Donegal at Fraher Field in Dungarvan (12pm), with the Déise chasing a second successive win.

Waterford marked their return to the top-flight with a hugely impressive victory over last year’s beaten League and All-Ireland finalists Galway last weekend.

The Murray triplets, Emma, Katie and Aoife, all found the net in that win and all three are once again named in an unchanged starting line-up.

Visitors Donegal travel in need of points and manager Maxi Curran has opted for one switch in his team, as Amy Boyle Carr comes in up front in place of Dina Patton.

On Sunday, focus switches to the Munster derby in Ardfinnan, as Tipperary entertain Cork in Ardfinnan.

When the sides met at Páirc Uí Rinn in last year’s League campaign, Tipperary claimed a famous win, and they have home advantage to call upon this time.

Manager Shane Ronayne has named an unchanged starting line-up, as Tipp prepare for a TG4 Munster semi-final dress rehearsal with Cork.

The Rebelettes marked the county’s first Senior appearance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday with victory over Westmeath.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has opted for three changes in personnel to the team that lined out from the start against the Lake County, with Sarah Leahy, Niamh Cotter and Laura Cleary coming in for Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Eimear Scally and Sadhbh O’Leary.

Also on Sunday, Westmeath entertain Galway at St Loman’s in Mullingar, with a 1pm start.

Both sides could do with the points following opening day defeats, and Galway boss Tim Rabbitt has handed starts to Leanne Coen, Lynsey Noone and Sarah Conneally, with Riona Ní Flahartha, Sarah Lynch and Ailish Morrissey dropping to the bench.

Westmeath have gone with an unchanged side for their first home assignment of the season.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan; S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; L Coppinger, N Cotter, L Cleary; Á O’Sullivan, S Noonan, O Finn.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; A Fennessy, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Mayo (v Dublin): L Brennan; S Lally, D Finn, N O’Malley; K Sullivan, D Caldwell, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, S Cafferky; R Durkin, F Doherty, A Duffy; L Cafferky, R Kearns, N Gaughan.

Dublin (v Mayo): C Trant; M Byrne, M Ní Scanaill, É Rutledge; L Caffrey, N Collins, L Collins; L Magee, J Dunne; R McDonnell, C Rowe, K Sullivan; S McCaffrey, N Sweeney, O Whyte.

Waterford (v Donegal): R Landers; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, C McGrath, M Ryan; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, A Baumann, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray.

Donegal (v Waterford): A McColgan; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, K Keeney, A Nee; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCroary, C Sharkey.

Westmeath (v Galway): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Galway (v Westmeath): D Gower; C Crowe, N Connolly, L Coen; F Cooney, C Cooney, S Molloy; O Divilly, A Davoren; L Noone, L Hannon, T Leonard; S Conneally, A Trill, R Leonard.