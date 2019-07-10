News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork make one change for Dublin game but O’Hanlon remains a doubt

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:54 AM

Cork have named Killian O’Hanlon in the team to play Dublin in the Super 8s at Croke Park on Saturday at 7pm.

However, the Kilshannig midfielder needs medical clearance after going off with a head injury against Laois.

The team shows one change, with Tomás Clancy (Fermoy) replacing Kevin O’Donovan in Cork’s re-jigged defence.

“We won’t know about Killian until later in the week,” said coach Ronan McCarthy.

“It could be right up to throw-in before we know.

“He is being monitored daily by the medical team and is following the return-to-play protocol concerning head injuries.”

Neither Nathan Walsh nor Eoghan McSweeney make the 26-strong panel. Walsh is expected to recover from a hamstring injury, but McSweeney suffered a slight setback, according to McCarthy.

GAA

