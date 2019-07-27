News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork lose out to Armagh by a point in thrilling game

Cork lose out to Armagh by a point in thrilling game
Martina O'Brien of Cork makes a save despite the shot of Blaithin Mackin of Armagh. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.
By Daire Walsh
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 05:45 PM

Armagh 4-9 - 3-11 Cork

Armagh held off a powerful final quarter surge by comeback specialists Cork to earn a precious victory in Group 1 of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Having lost out to Cavan in their opening game of the series a fortnight ago, the Ulster finalists were rank outsiders for this contest.

However, with just 13 minutes remaining on the clock, they established a shock 4-9 to 1-8 buffer and then held out to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Cork recorded 2-3 without reply in a tension-filled finale, but it wasn’t enough to deny a gallant Orchard side, although they still qualify as group leaders.

It was also a special day for the four Marley sisters who started for Armagh with Sarah, Niamh, Caoimhe (Morgan) and Catherine playing key roles in a famous win.

Following a tentative opening, Rhona Ni Bhuachalla’s unstoppable shot gave the Munster champions their first goal on 12 minutes.

Armagh kept in touch as the play progressed with Blaithin and Aimee Mackin finding the target either side of a Doireann O’Sullivan point.

O’Sullivan, now fully recovered from a recent back injury, added a two-point salvo to give Cork some daylight.

But an Aimee Mackin free ensured Armagh were just four points adrift at 1-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

While Ciara O’Sullivan’s sin-binning left the Ulster outfit with a numerical advantage on the restart, they were forced to replace attacking lynchpin Aimee Mackin through injury.

Midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon blasted to the roof of the net and quickly followed with a left-footed point to move Armagh ahead for the first time.

Their incredible turnaround continued when Blaithin Mackin bagged a superb individual goal and then Kelly Mallon and Mairead Watters also found the net in a blistering spell to open up an astonishing 10-point lead on 47 minutes.

The indomitable spirit of this Cork side was on display in the remaining moments, however, as they hit back.

Maire O’Callaghan and Libby Coppinger both found the net to dramatically reduce the Leeside deficit, while points for Finn and substitute Eimear Scally and Doireann O’Sullivan’s fifth of the afternoon cut the gap to the minimum.

Another famous Cork comeback appeared on the cards at this stage, but Armagh dug deep in an exciting finish to claim the win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Scorers - Armagh: C O’Hanlon 1-3 (0-1f), B Mackin 1-2, K Mallon, M Watters 1-0 each, A Mackin 0-3 (1f), T Grimes 0-1.

Cork: D O’Sullivan 0-5, M O’Callaghan, R Ni Bhuachalla, L Coppinger 1-0 each, O Finn 0-3 (1f), C O’Sullivan 0-2, E Scally 0-1.

Armagh: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, M Moriarty; M Sheridan, C Morgan, C McKenna; T Grimes, C O’Hanlon; N Marley, K Mallon, C Marley; A Mackin, B Mackin, A McCoy. Subs: M Watters for A Mackin (h-t), A Donaldson for C Marley (47).

Cork: M O’Brien; E Meaney, E Spillane, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, D Kiely; M O’Callaghan, A O’Sullivan; D Kiely, C O’Sullivan, C Collins; O Finn, D O’Sullivan, R Ni Bhuachalla. Subs: E Scally for Hutchings, L Coppinger for Collins (both h-t), S Noonan for Ni Bhuachalla (46).

Ref: M Farrelly (Cavan).

READ MORE

Dublin trounce Monaghan in one-sided affair at Parnell Park

More on this topic

Mayo triumph over Donegal to claim Group 4 top spotMayo triumph over Donegal to claim Group 4 top spot

Cork unchanged ahead of intriguing ladies football double headerCork unchanged ahead of intriguing ladies football double header

Galway first team to secure spot in Ladies football quarter-finals as Cork secure big winGalway first team to secure spot in Ladies football quarter-finals as Cork secure big win

Finnegan: We are going to face a massive challenge against DublinFinnegan: We are going to face a massive challenge against Dublin

TOPIC: Ladies Football

More in this Section

Charles Leclerc turns up the heat at HockenheimCharles Leclerc turns up the heat at Hockenheim

Donal Conway re-elected as FAI PresidentDonal Conway re-elected as FAI President

West Brom beat Celtic and Aston Villa to Romaine signingWest Brom beat Celtic and Aston Villa to Romaine signing

Zidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals AtleticoZidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals Atletico


Lifestyle

Poet Pat Boran in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'My biggest challenge in life so far has been keeping optimistic', says poet Pat Boran

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »