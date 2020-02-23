News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork Leagues: Goals help Sars make it two wins from two

By Denis Hurley
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 09:57 PM

Sarsfields made it two wins from two in the RedFM SHL as goals from Luke Hackett and Ben Graham helped them to a 2-8 to 0-11 win away to Bishopstown.

Sarsfields' Luke Hackett
Sarsfields' Luke Hackett

Eoin O’Sullivan’s frees were also important for the Glanmire side, while Cian Darcy and Graham also featured on the point-scoring front.

Eleven points from Alan Connolly helped Blackrock to a 1-18 to 0-17 win over Midleton.

The meeting of the beaten 2017 and 2018 county finalists saw Midleton lead early on, but a goal from Blackrock’s John O’Sullivan in the 22nd minute helped the hosts to retire with a 1-9 to 0-8 half-time lead. As well as Connolly, Stephen Murphy, Eoin O’Farrell and Mark O’Keeffe were on target in the second half while the bulk of Midleton’s scores came from Tommy O’Connell and Cormac Beausang.

St Finbarr’s were 2-15 to 0-14 winners at home to Newcestown. The Barrs goals came from Stephen Sherlock — with a wondrous overhead strike — and Colm Keane while Bill Beckett registered eight points from frees. Damien Cahalane and Eoghan Finn each contributed chipped in with two points.

Brian Roche scored 1-5 for Bride Rovers as they won by 1-18 to 1-15 away to Glen Rovers, with Conor Barry, Paddy O’Flynn, Conleith Ryan and Daniel Dooley featuring on the scoresheet too for the Rathcormac/Bartlemy club.

Elsewhere, Na Piarsaigh saw off Kanturk by 1-20 to 1-11, Ballymartle triumphed by 2-18 to 1-17 away to Newtownshandrum, Erin’s Own beat Douglas by 0-17 to 0-12, and Charleville overcame Killeagh on a 1-17 to 0-12 scoreline.

In the only game played in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 FL (Kelleher Shield), Cill na Martra were 3-14 to 2-9 winners against Carbery Rangers.

Gearóid Ó Goillidhe got two goals for the Gaeltacht side, who were 2-7 to 1-7 in front at half-time, while Micheál Ó Deasúna got 1-6 and Damien Ó hUrdail kicked four points. The Carbery Rangers goals were scored by Brian Shanahan and Cathal O’Rourke.

TOPIC: GAA

